Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/06/2020 13:44:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia

 
 
04/06/2020    13:40 GMT+7

Vietnam’s two largest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the most popular travel destinations throughout Asia, 

a list which has been compiled based on natural splendor, eye-catching architecture, rich culture, and culinary delights, as announced by website Reader's Digest of the United States.

hanoi, hcm city listed among most popular travel destinations in asia hinh 1

Coming in 10th place on the list by Reader's Digest is the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi. Featuring picturesque temples and pagodas to vibrant markets, the senses of guests go into overdrive upon a visit to Hanoi. Despite being home to an array of modern developments, plenty of history remains on display throughout the capital.

hanoi, hcm city listed among most popular travel destinations in asia hinh 2

Ranked at number eight on the list is the southern metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City, an urban centre most famous for Notre-Dame Cathedral and the 19th-century Central Post Office. Other popular sites include Ben Thanh Market which is overflowing with food, handicrafts, and souvenirs. The incense-filled Jade Emperor Pagoda, War Remnants Museum, Reunification Palace, and Giac Lam Pagoda are must-visit destinations.

hanoi, hcm city listed among most popular travel destinations in asia hinh 3

Topping the travel destination list is Tokyo in Japan. Indeed, the Japanese capital is cosmopolitan, clean, and visually striking. The city is an urban paradise and is a great fusion of past and present influences with a mix of gleaming skyscrapers, imperial palaces, and ancient shrines.

hanoi, hcm city listed among most popular travel destinations in asia hinh 4

Second place goes to Bangkok in Thailand. Visitors can find this exuberant metropolis brimming with ornate shrines, golden palaces, and floating markets. Some of its most popular features includes its jumble of street carts, no-frills joints, and elevated eateries, all of which contribute to its reputation as a great food city. For many guests, when the sun goes down, the real Bangkok comes alive.

hanoi, hcm city listed among most popular travel destinations in asia hinh 5

In third position is Singapore, a renowned financial hub with a reputation for polite residents and pristine streets. Indeed local authorities are determined to keep the island nation that way with a constant array of anti-littering campaigns, strict enforcement, and steep fines. There's plenty of gorgeous green spaces too at the Botanic Gardens and the Gardens by the Bay.

hanoi, hcm city listed among most popular travel destinations in asia hinh 6

Beijing is ranked in fourth place. China's capital is home to 21.7 million people, plus seven UNESCO-listed sites, including the Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven, Summer Palace, Ming Tombs, Zhoukoudian, parts of the Great Wall, and the Grand Canal.

 
hanoi, hcm city listed among most popular travel destinations in asia hinh 7

In fifth position is Kuala Lumpur. Whilst it may be best known for its Petronas Twin Towers, this lively capital has so much to offer to travelers. The city features several colonial-era landmarks, such as the Kuala Lumpur Railway Station and the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, both of which are considered some of the most charming in all of Asia.

hanoi, hcm city listed among most popular travel destinations in asia hinh 8

Kyoto is the second Japan city to make the list. Tokyo's older, more laid-back sister is home to plenty of Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines, castles, and cultural institutions, such as Nishi Market and the Gion geisha district.

hanoi, hcm city listed among most popular travel destinations in asia hinh 9

As the capital of the Republic of Korea, Seoul is a metropolis of futuristic skyscrapers, K-pop, and technical innovation. Amidst its modernity, colourful traditions continue to thrive. Tile-roofed houses line the lanes of Bukcho, while there are plenty of Buddhist temples around the city, the most impressive of which is Jogye-sa and Changdeokgung Palace, both of which are stunning examples of ancient architecture.

hanoi, hcm city listed among most popular travel destinations in asia hinh 10

Here are some other popular Asian travel destinations. Dubbed the "Las Vegas of China," Macau (China) is most famous for its gambling. However, there is plenty to do for those not interested in gaming. This high-energy hotspot can be considered a high-class party town with a dizzying array of entertainment and nightlife options.

hanoi, hcm city listed among most popular travel destinations in asia hinh 11

The most notable attractions in Hong Kong (China) include Victoria Peak, Man Mo Temple, and Po Lin Monastery. For those looking to sample delicious food then sweet and sour pork or freshly steamed dim sum are two popular choices.

hanoi, hcm city listed among most popular travel destinations in asia hinh 12

Finally, Sri Lanka gives guests an infinite number of reasons to visit. For starters, it's blessed with white-sand beaches and vast tea plantations. The tropical island also boasts exotic wildlife, including elephants, leopards, sloths, and buffalo, in addition to beautiful national parks and luxury resorts.

Reader's Digest/VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Domestic tourism receives red carpet treatment
Domestic tourism receives red carpet treatment
TRAVELicon  0 giờ trước 

Ha Van Sieu, Deputy Director-General of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, talks about Vietnam’s policy to develop the domestic market in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta seeks ways to lure visitors
Mekong Delta seeks ways to lure visitors
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta Tourism Association has launched a tourism promotion plan to attract more visitors by December.

Saigon Railway to offer ticket discounts during summer
Saigon Railway to offer ticket discounts during summer
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

The Saigon Railway JSC said on June 3 that it will conduct a number of promotions to attract more passengers during the summer months, including offering discounts of up to 40 percent on tickets.

Music video promotes northern region tourism
Music video promotes northern region tourism
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Singer Sen Hoang My Lam has released a new music video promoting the beauty of her homeland, the northern mountainous region, as an attempt to lure tourists.

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh
The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

Built in 1920 and finished in 1931, Khai Dinh tomb is one of the most unique architectural features of the royal art in Hue city. It is the resting place of the 12th Emperor of Nguyen Dynasty – Khai Dinh (1885 – 1925).

Hon Son Island, a hidden gem in Kien Giang
Hon Son Island, a hidden gem in Kien Giang
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Hon Son Island in the southern province of Kien Giang is a new destination for a summer retreat, with beautiful white sandy beaches and imposing mountains.

A peaceful highlight in Hue
A peaceful highlight in Hue
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Huyen Khong Pagoda, also known as Huyen Khong Son Trung or Huyen Khong 1, is in Huong Tra outlying district of Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province. 

What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours?
What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours?
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

Every hour in Hanoi is a memorable time to capture the beauty of the millennial city from different perspectives, from traditional to modern.

Cat Ba Island cable car route to be inaugurated soon
Cat Ba Island cable car route to be inaugurated soon
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Part of Cat Ba cable car system will be put into operation this weekend, shortening the travel time from the mainland to the island.

Leonardo DiCaprio calls for protection of Halong Bay’s sister in Vietnam
Leonardo DiCaprio calls for protection of Halong Bay’s sister in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has praised the natural beauty of Lan Ha Bay’s fishing village and called for protecting the bay from tourism impacts.

Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long
Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

A VND2 trillion (USD86.95 million) nature conservation and eco-tourist site is expected to take shape in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long Bay.

Land of sublimity
Land of sublimity
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

Early rains have relieved the scorching summer heat on That Son, also known as Bay Nui (seven mountains), a range of small mountains located in Tri Ton and Tinh Bien districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. 

Tra Su cajuput forest in summer
Tra Su cajuput forest in summer
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

If you have yet to visit Tra Su cajuput forest in the flooding season, you should do it in summer, when sudden rains start to ease the dry weather. 

Vietnam’s tourism defrosts after Covid-19
Vietnam’s tourism defrosts after Covid-19
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

Vietnam is coming back to normal after the lifting of the social distancing policy. It’s now time for the tourism industry to defrost after four frozen months.

Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa
Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa
PHOTOSicon  02/06/2020 

A rose valley belonging to the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in the town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has been recognised as the largest of its kind nationwide by Guinness Records Vietnam.

Visit Kon Tum to try ant-fish salad - exclusive dish of Ro Mam ethnic
Visit Kon Tum to try ant-fish salad - exclusive dish of Ro Mam ethnic
TRAVELicon  02/06/2020 

Ant-fish salad of Ro Mam, one of the five smallest ethnic minority groups in Vietnam, has been going on for hundreds of years.

Japan, Philippines, South Korea plan to reopen borders to Vietnam
Japan, Philippines, South Korea plan to reopen borders to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  02/06/2020 

Airlines of Japan, the Philippines and South Korea plan to resume international flights to Vietnam as the pandemic is deemed to subside in the country that has reported no deaths of Covid-19.

Da Lat expected to become heritage city
Da Lat expected to become heritage city
TRAVELicon  02/06/2020 

Da Lat is home of many the 19th Century European architectures, including thousands of villas and popular destinations of Da Lat Pedagogy College, Da Lat Railway Station, the St. Nicolas Cathedral (the Rooster Church), the Palace 1,2,3.

PM calls for launch of tourism development fund
PM calls for launch of tourism development fund
TRAVELicon  02/06/2020 

To fuel the recovery of tourism, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the ministries of finance and tourism to put in place a tourism development fund to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic resume normal operations.

Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds
Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds
PHOTOSicon  02/06/2020 

Each spring and summer marks the arrival of groups of visitors to the cultural town of Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai as new arrivals seek to snap beautiful photos of the town amid cloudy conditions.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 