28/08/2020 16:06:15 (GMT +7)
Hanoi specialties during autumn months

28/08/2020    15:00 GMT+7

While many people arrive in the capital for the purpose of studying or working, plenty decide to spend the rest of their life there just because of Hanoi’s unique specialties that make the city so special during the autumn.

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 1

People in Hanoi are able to enjoy all four seasons in a year, with autumn being the most suitable time in which to wander around the beautiful streets and enjoy the city to its fullest.  

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 2

Com, a type of green sticky rice, is considered a specialty of Hanoi during the autumn months.

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 3

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 4

Vong village in Dich Vong ward of Cau Giay district is famous for this type of specialty. Indeed, cakes made from Com can be easily found throughout the craft village.

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 5

With the arrival of spring, Hanoi’s famous local flower Hoa Sua (Dalbergia bouruana gagu flower or commonly known as milk flower) can be seen blossoming on streets and parks throughout the capital, creating a pleasant atmosphere for local people to enjoy.

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 6

Hoa Sua can be seen entering into bloom with white blossoms throughout the city, especially along main streets such as Quan Thanh and Nguyen Du.

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 7

Autumn marks the ripening season of the Hoa Sau, also known by their scientific name of the Neem tree.

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 8

Phan Dinh Phung street is noted for many big, old Sau trees that have been grown for years. Local residents say only Sau picked up here is typical of Hanoi.

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 9

 
hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 10

Thi, also known by their scientific name of Diospyros decandra, features a special taste that is an unmissable thing to try in Hanoi during the autumn.

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 11

The ripening season of the fruit usually occurs around late June and early July according to the lunar calendar.

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 12

Pathways around the capital are littered with beautiful golden-yellow leaves every autumn.

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 13

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 14

Hanoi features an irresistible autumn charm, with street vendors across the capital bringing an array of colourful flowers to major streets.

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 15

Moreover, local people can also purchase a variety of different fruits from street vendors.

hanoi specialties during autumn months hinh 16

VOV

