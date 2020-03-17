Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom

With Ban blossoms coming into full bloom around mid-March, the streets of Hanoi are starting to become coloured by the delicate pink flowers which are reminiscent of orchids.

Ban flowers, also known as Bauhinia variegate, originally come from the country’s north-western region.

Local people who wander around Bac Son and Hoang Dieu streets are easily able to find the beautiful flowers in bloom.

The sight of the flowers serves to beautify the capital’s streets due to its soft pink and purple colours.

Each flower contains four or five petals, with each one featuring bright pink veins.

The sight of the flowers around the capital indicates that a new spring season is upon us.

Many young people come to snap photographs among the bright flowers in order to capture a brilliant picture of the spring blossoms.

Bac Son street is embellished with a row of colourful Ban flowers

VOV