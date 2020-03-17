Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:37:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom

 
 
22/03/2020    07:55 GMT+7

With Ban blossoms coming into full bloom around mid-March, the streets of Hanoi are starting to become coloured by the delicate pink flowers which are reminiscent of orchids.

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 1

Ban flowers, also known as Bauhinia variegate, originally come from the country’s north-western region.

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 2

Local people who wander around Bac Son and Hoang Dieu streets are easily able to find the beautiful flowers in bloom.

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 3

The sight of the flowers serves to beautify the capital’s streets due to its soft pink and purple colours.

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 4

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 5

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 6

Each flower contains four or five petals, with each one featuring bright pink veins.

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 7

The sight of the flowers around the capital indicates that a new spring season is upon us.

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 8

 
hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 9

Many young people come to snap photographs among the bright flowers in order to capture a brilliant picture of the spring blossoms.

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 10

Bac Son street is embellished with a row of colourful Ban flowers

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 11

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 12

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 13

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 14

hanoi streets adorned with ban flowers in full bloom hinh 15

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Tuber pickles and dried radish salad, two must-try dishes of Nghe An
Tuber pickles and dried radish salad, two must-try dishes of Nghe An
TRAVELicon  22/03/2020 

The central coastal province of Nghe An well known for its beautiful beaches such as Cua Lo and Quynh Bang, and also its local specialties such as the popular dưa món (tuber pickles ) and nộm củ cải khô (dried radish salad).

Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
YOUR VIETNAMicon  21/03/2020 

This pomelo dessert won’t leave a bitter taste in your mouth, in fact, people love the sweet treat of fruit, tapioca and beans. Try it out!

Vietnamese airlines suspend many international routes
Vietnamese airlines suspend many international routes
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city
Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

If you are looking for some beautiful photos for Instagram, visiting Da Lat city in Lam Dong on March could be a great idea as during this time.

Vietnam Airlines: passengers to/from Con Dao eligible for flight date change
Vietnam Airlines: passengers to/from Con Dao eligible for flight date change
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that passengers buying tickets to or from Con Dao via Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho are eligible for changing flight dates.

Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage
Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

The central province of Quang Nam has required all foreign visitors to wear face masks when visiting the world heritage site of Hoi An city in the province.

Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes
Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes
TRAVELicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Situated on the outskirts of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is usually blessed with picturesque scenery throughout March due to the sight of a red vibrant colour coming from the blossoming silk cotton trees.

World-renowned Son Doong Cave tours postponed due to pandemic
World-renowned Son Doong Cave tours postponed due to pandemic
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

From March 17, Oxalis Adventure, the only tour company licensed to bring tourists to Son Doong as the largest cave on the planet, will cancel tours until the end of May.

Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion plan
Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion plan
TRAVELicon  19/03/2020 

The plan to advertise Vietnam’s tourism with the F1 race as the focus has failed as the organisers have decided to postpone the event amid the coronavirus outbreak.

More provinces close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19
More provinces close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Several provinces and cities across the country have temporarily closed tourist sites to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

COVID-19: Vietnam refuses Russian flights following change of regulations
COVID-19: Vietnam refuses Russian flights following change of regulations
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Four flights traveling from Russia to Vietnam were forced to take U-turns on the evening of March 17 after a change in Vietnamese regulations to temporarily suspend the process of issuing visas for foreign arrivals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cham towers in Binh Dinh province
Cham towers in Binh Dinh province
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Binh Dinh, a coastal province in central Vietnam, is a land of martial arts plus majestic sea and mountain landscapes.

Lang Son’s captivating beauty all year round
Lang Son’s captivating beauty all year round
TRAVELicon  17/03/2020 

Lang Son, 180 kilometers from Hanoi, has huge tourism potential: historical relics, scenic spots, temples, and pagodas. 

Ta Hien street desolated after suspension order
Ta Hien street desolated after suspension order
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Entertainment establishments in Hanoi’s Old Quarter are ordered to close until the end of March amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Tourist attractions close as industry tries to survive
Tourist attractions close as industry tries to survive
TRAVELicon  17/03/2020 

Many tourist destinations have temporarily stopped receiving guests, and visitors from many countries in Europe no longer enjoy visa waivers.

Entertainment areas in Hanoi deserted as COVID-19 fears grip capital
Entertainment areas in Hanoi deserted as COVID-19 fears grip capital
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Many popular places in the capital city of Hanoi have closed, whilst others are becoming increasingly quiet as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.

More localities temporarily close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19 spread
More localities temporarily close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19 spread
TRAVELicon  16/03/2020 

All tourist sites in the central province of Quang Tri will be temporarily closed to visitors from March 18 as part of the local effort to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading.

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots
Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots
VIDEOicon  16/03/2020 

The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.

Vietnamese advised not to travel to Singapore following new entry regulations
Vietnamese advised not to travel to Singapore following new entry regulations
TRAVELicon  16/03/2020 

The Foreign Ministry warned Vietnamese citizens not to travel to Singapore if not really necessary, after the country issued new regulations on entry procedures amid the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 