Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/06/2020 07:53:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hau Giang to host sports tourism festival to raise environmental awareness

 
 
08/06/2020    07:46 GMT+7

Following the success of the 2019 Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang, the government of Hau Giang Province has decided to upgrade the sporting event to a sports tourism festival from August 28 to 30

 to raise public awareness over environmental protection and promote local tourism post-Covid-19.

A foreign runner participates in the 2019 Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang. This year’s edition will take place in late August – PHOTOS: THU THAO

Tourists and athletes can enjoy a wide selection of events, such as the South Korea-Hau Giang industrial trade fair, a festival displaying Vietnamese fruits and traditional cakes and the Mekong Delta Master Chef competition.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will also organize six tours for tourists to experience the culture, cuisine and natural beauty of the Mekong Delta province.

Stressing that the launch of the sports tourism festival is aimed at promoting tourism in the province, Nguyen Van Hoa, director of the department, called on investors to take part in its tourism projects at Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve, Dai Hai Lake in the provincial city of Vi Thanh and many other areas.

Through the event, the province also seeks to announce that it is a safe destination and is taking steps to stimulate tourism after being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, said the official.

As for this year’s marathon, it will kick off on August 30 at Vi Thanh City’s Hoa Binh Square, with 42-kilometer, 21-kilometer, 10-kilometer and five-kilometer races.

A female runner in the 42-kilometer race at the 2019 Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang poses for a photo with local children in Hau Giang.

The organizing board will award a prize of VND100 million to any athlete that breaks last year's record in the 42-kilometer category.

Each runner will plant a tree during the upcoming event to raise environmental awareness and raise money for the social welfare fund of the province, Hoa noted.

 

According to the organizing board, over 1,000 athletes have registered to join the marathon via the website 123.go.vn, and the sports league is expected to attract some 6,500 runners this year. SGT

Thu Thao

 
 

Other News

.
Biggest date palm garden in the Vietnam’s southwestern region
Biggest date palm garden in the Vietnam’s southwestern region
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

A colorful date palm garden has recently become a new hotspot on the tourist map of Sa Dec City in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, around 165 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City.

Lotus flowers bloom on the outskirts of Hanoi
Lotus flowers bloom on the outskirts of Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Located over 50km from the centre of Hanoi, a lotus pond in An Phu commune, My Duc district, Hanoi, is in full bloom, attracting a large number of visitors to take photos.

Hanoi sees hordes of people flock to white lotus flower pond
Hanoi sees hordes of people flock to white lotus flower pond
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

As we move into June an array of visitors can be seen paying a visit to a white lotus flower pond situated in Thanh Oai district of Hanoi, serving to generate huge profits for local gardeners.

Guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on Phu Quoc
Guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on Phu Quoc
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

As one of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations, Phu Quoc island is being considered as a destination to trial a pilot scheme as the country plots a roadmap to reopen for international tourists.

Majestic Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park through lens of foreign photographer
Majestic Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park through lens of foreign photographer
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Located in the central province of Quang Binh, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is renowned for its range of beautiful caves which have been brilliantly captured through the lens of foreign photographer Mike Rowbottom.

Vietnam church among leading pink buildings to visit worldwide
Vietnam church among leading pink buildings to visit worldwide
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

World renowned travel website CnTraveler has listed Tan Dinh church in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten most beautiful pink buildings to visit globally.

Food in the city
Food in the city
TRAVELicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnamese cuisine is one of the world’s healthiest. 

A summer evening at “Pao’s House”
A summer evening at “Pao’s House”
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

When director Do Thanh Hai was making preparations for the filming of ‘Chuyen Cua Pao’ (Pao’s Story) in 2016, he stopped by Lung Cam Hamlet, Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province. 

Where's the beef? Nha Trang, that's where
Where's the beef? Nha Trang, that's where
TRAVELicon  06/06/2020 

Nha Trang not only has beautiful beaches and tasty seafood, but it's also a great place for bò nướng (grilled beef).

Hang Hu in Lang Son, an attraction of northeastern Vietnam
Hang Hu in Lang Son, an attraction of northeastern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  06/06/2020 

The northeastern mountain district of Bac Son in Lang Son province is home to many historical sites and charming landscapes. Local people are still practicing their age-old traditions that vividly reflect Vietnamese identities.

Vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021
Vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021
TRAVELicon  06/06/2020 

The website Traveller Australia has listed Vietnam among the top 10 safe and friendly overseas nations that Australians are most likely to be visiting during 2021.

Bicycle sharing finds favour in Vietnam
Bicycle sharing finds favour in Vietnam
VIDEOicon  06/06/2020 

While bicycle sharing may be quite a familiar concept in some countries around the world it remains quite novel in Vietnam. Though only recently introduced, the service has already been welcomed by local people.

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
PHOTOSicon  06/06/2020 

Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.

Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri
Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri
TRAVELicon  06/06/2020 

Untouched Treo cape in Vinh Linh district of north central province of Quang Tri is surrounded by both primeval forest and sea, creating spectacular scenery.

Beholding sunset on Ngai Thau peak
Beholding sunset on Ngai Thau peak
TRAVELicon  06/06/2020 

Conquering Ngai Thau peak and beholding the sunset is an unforgettable experience for visitors to Bac Ha district, Lao Cai province. The journey is quite challenging but the view at the top of the mountain makes it worth a try.

Ho Chi Minh City to host diverse range of tourism events
Ho Chi Minh City to host diverse range of tourism events
TRAVELicon  05/06/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City administration has unveiled an array of plans to organise several major tourism events in the southern city between now and the end of the year.

With pandemic under control, Ninh Binh opens arms to tourists
With pandemic under control, Ninh Binh opens arms to tourists
TRAVELicon  05/06/2020 

Hundreds of boats wait for passengers at a dock on a bright, sunny morning. We're at Tam Coc Wharf, in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, the northern province of Ninh Binh in late May.

What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours: Nightlife
What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours: Nightlife
TRAVELicon  05/06/2020 

Night activities in this millennial city may surprise visitors and leave deep impressions.

Ha Long authorities vow to punish cheating tour operators
Ha Long authorities vow to punish cheating tour operators
TRAVELicon  05/06/2020 

Authorities in Ha Long City said they would investigate and punish local tour operators for cheating tourists even though the tourists had withdrawn the complaint, saying that they had reached an agreement.

Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

As thousands of lotus flowers begin to fully bloom following the arrival of June, Hanoi is being blessed with an array of picturesque and peaceful scenery.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 