Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/09/2020 16:23:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City boosts domestic tourism amid Covid-19

27/09/2020    08:47 GMT+7

Authorities in HCM City are planning new campaigns to develop the local tourism sector after the pandemic.

HCM City boosts domestic tourism amid Covid-19.

 

Do Van Thuc, deputy director of Dat Viet Tour Company, said the tourism sector in HCM City was having a hard time because after the second wave was brought under control, the summer holiday travelling peak season had passed. Moreover, after two outbreaks, many individuals and firms are having financial difficulties so they can't travel like before.

"We decided to build packages and products for short-term tours," he said. "Tour agencies should start tours to new places like Nam Cat Tien National Park and Phu Quy Island instead of Nha Trang or Danang. The tours will be aimed at young people, households and small companies."

Marketing Director of Majestic Hotel Nguyen Huu Nang Phuong said that the hotel had many offers and programmes. He went on to say that the programmes were aimed at domestic customers including HCM City residents. They also have many discount programmes for weddings, meetings and other events until December 31.

"Our top priority is customer safety so we focus on preventive measures. Besides discount programmes, we also offer many services like a seafood buffet or nightly music show," he said.

According to Nguyen Viet Anh from HCM City Department of Tourism, after the second wave was controlled, they had collaborated with HCM City Tourism Association to start stimulus programmes from now until the end of 2020. Managers of all tourist spots, tour agencies and accommodation facilities must follow preventive regulations.

"People often travel to other towns and countries. However, because of Covid-19, we need to make more products and services so that residents can enjoy their city. Some of the services are tour boats on Nhieu Loc Canal or enjoying five-star hotel at reasonable prices," he said.

This time, the department will further develop city tourism that links with other provinces around HCM City. Dtinews/Laodong

Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign

Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign

In the first campaign launched months ago, it was difficult to stimulate demand, but now the situation is far worse.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam listed among top destinations after COVID-19
Vietnam listed among top destinations after COVID-19
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

The nation has been listed among the leading holiday destinations once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends and for next year by prestigious travel website CNTraveler.

Nui Mot Lake, a perfect getaway destination
Nui Mot Lake, a perfect getaway destination
TRAVELicon  26/09/2020 

Endowed with intact natural scenery and a peaceful atmosphere, Nui Mot Lake in Nhon Tan Commune in the central province of Binh Dinh is an ideal camping site for any nature lover.

The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son
The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

The house was built in the 30s of the last century, designed by a French architect with a fireplace and a chimney.

Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
FEATUREicon  26/09/2020 

In the first campaign launched months ago, it was difficult to stimulate demand, but now the situation is far worse.

Rock fence - Mong’s unique architecture
Rock fence - Mong’s unique architecture
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

Rock fence is one of the unique architectural features of the Mong people who live in Dong Van rock plateau and Meo Vac district, Ha Giang province.

Tourism spots in Da Nang and Quang Nam re-open after COVID-19 break
Tourism spots in Da Nang and Quang Nam re-open after COVID-19 break
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

Popular tourist attractions in Da Nang and Quang Nam such as Ba Na Hills, Da Nang Museum, and Cham Museum are welcoming the return of tourists in an effort to reinvigorate the local tourism industry  following the second COVID-19 wave.

Hoi An reopens tourism services
Hoi An reopens tourism services
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

The ancient town of Hoi An will reopen tourism services such as the pedestrian street, the night street, traditional craft villages and sightseeing services from today, September 24,

Tourism confusion post-Covid-19
Tourism confusion post-Covid-19
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

Positive measures against Covid-19 pandemic along with expectations for vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus soon available have attracted attention from those working in the tourism industry. 

Ha Ton Quyen: HCM City’s jiaozi road
Ha Ton Quyen: HCM City’s jiaozi road
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

When HCM City locals think of jiaozi dumplings, or sủi cảo, they frequently think of Ha Ton Quyen Street in District 11 where many restaurants run by Vietnamese of Chinese origin sell the dish every evening.

The village with 20 old French-style villas
The village with 20 old French-style villas
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

More than 100 years ago, Nha Xa village in Duy Tien district, Ha Nam province was famous for silk weaving and silk exports, which turned the village into one of the richest in northern Vietnam. 

The three-decade snail vermicelli restaurant in Hanoi
The three-decade snail vermicelli restaurant in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

Opening three decades ago as a street-food shop on the pavement of Nguyen Sieu street, Mrs. Bui Thi Hue’s snail vermicelli restaurant today still retain its original flavor. Each day the small restaurant serves around 500 customers.

Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam should not look forward to receiving foreign travelers soon after it reopens international air routes, but it needs to prepare well to get them back.

Tourism industry needs support
Tourism industry needs support
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for urgent support for tourism businesses impacted by the second wave of COVID-19.

Hanoi-Da Nang route among world’s 10 best train journeys
Hanoi-Da Nang route among world’s 10 best train journeys
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

The train line linking Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang, operated by Vietnam’s Reunification Express, has recently been listed among the 10 best train journeys in the world by the Conde Nast Traveller – a prestigious travel magazine.

Exploring Cha Loi cave
Exploring Cha Loi cave
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

Located 40km from Dong Hoi, Cha Loi cave is known for its pristine stalagmites and stalactites with many strange shapes.

Tourist firms seek loan-interest payment delay
Tourist firms seek loan-interest payment delay
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has proposed several urgent measures to the Prime Minister to support travel firms, including an extension on loan interest payments until December 2021.

Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry
Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted a detailed flight schedule of airlines and requirements on carrying passengers to Vietnam to the Ministry of Transport.

Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season
Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

Famous for its most breathtaking rice terraces, Mu Cang Chai in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is a reputable name repeated among travel lovers and photographers, 

On top of the world
On top of the world
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

As the central coastal region battens down the hatches and prepares for Noul, the storm set to make landfall on Friday, people far further north are asking how the storm may affect them.

Hoi An bustling once more following weeks of social distancing
Hoi An bustling once more following weeks of social distancing
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

After weeks of social distancing, people in Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province are now happy that their lives are about to return to some sense of normalcy. Tourism companies and those with wanderlust are the happiest.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 