10/06/2020 13:25:15 (GMT +7)
HCM City kicks off travel stimulus programme

 
 
10/06/2020    12:18 GMT+7

The HCM City Department of Tourism yesterday (June 9) kicked off its annual tourism stimulus programme that will run throughout the year as part of its attempt to revive the hard-hit tourism industry.

Nearly 260 tour packages are being offered with 280,000 discounted vouchers of 10-70 per cent. 

Nearly 260 tour packages are being offered with 280,000 discounted vouchers of 10-70 per cent.

Tour packages featuring popular tourist attractions in HCM City have been designed with new services to attract locals.

A one-day tour to Thạnh An Island in the city’s Can Gio District, for example, is only VNĐ99,000 (US$4) per person and a one-day HCM City tour VNĐ135,000 ($6) per person.

Twenty tourist and entertainment sites offer discounts of 20-50 per cent on entrance tickets.

A total of 40 accommodation facilities in the city have reduced room rate by 22-68 per cent besides free airport pickup and drop off services, and spa and laundry services.

Airlines, railway and road transport providers in the programme are also offering a variety of promotions and discounts.

The programme features attractive discounts on tour packages from HCM City to other cities and provinces.

Coordinated efforts of tourism authorities in HCM City and neighbouring provinces will help to create inter-regional tourism products and promotion activities, said Bui Ta Hoang Vu, director of the department.

The HCM City Department of Tourism kicks off its annual tourism stimulus programme that will run throughout the year as part of its attempt to revive the hard-hit tourism industry.

 

This year, the programme will promote travel linkages between the city and localities. A large number of tourists are expected to travel to other localities from HCM City, Vũ said.  

Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy and model and travel blogger Tran Quang Dai are ambassadors for this year’s programme which has its website at www.kichcaudulichtphcm.vn 

Last month, the number of foreign tourist arrivals to HCM City was zero, according to a report of the city’s Department of Tourism.

In the first five months of the year, the city welcomed more than 1.3 million international tourist arrivals, down 63 per cent year-on-year.

Nguyen Trung Khanh, head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, said domestic travel is the priority at this time as all international flights are still closed.

The number of domestic tourists is expected to reach no more than 60-65 million this year or two-thirds of this year’s target, Khanh said at a meeting held on Monday in HCM City.

If foreign tourists are allowed to enter the country next month, the number of foreign tourist arrivals might reach 6-8 million for the year.

The number might be an estimated 4-4.5 million if the tourism sector reopens to foreign tourists in the fourth quarter, he said. 

The Tourism Administration has suggested extending upcoming national holiday breaks to boost domestic travel, he said.

The Independence Day holiday on September 2, for example, could be extended to five days instead of only one day, he added. — VNS

 
 

.
The on-time performance (OTP) of Vietnamese carriers remained at a high level from March 19 to May 18, after the number of flights was cut significantly due to COVID-19.

Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
Son Doong, the world's largest cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh, has been named among 20 record-breaking natural wonders by the US's Insider newswire.

Gloomy prospects for Vietnamese travel firms anticipated
Thousands of tourism firms have suffered heavily from Covid-19. Many of them have had to shut down, while others have to take extra jobs to earn a living and survive the current difficulties.

Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has said it has been working on a pilot plan to bring international tourists to select islands, with Phu Quoc among those considered.

Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
The Xiem Can Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has attracted many visitors with its splendid beauty and great hospitality of the local people.

Trang An introduces kayak sailing service
Tourists at Trang An Heritage Site in Ninh Binh Province now can go kayaking besides sightseeing on tour boats.

Sights and smells of incense making village lure tourists
Thuy Xuan incense-making village, located some 7km southwest of the central city of Hue, has become a popular tourist destination.

Local workers wait for tourism activities to resume
The Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to draft plans on national tourism promotion and resumption of tourism from countries that have controlled the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special museum of agricultural tools
Chau Son Hy, the abbot of Sa Lon Pagoda in Seven Mountains region in An Giang Province, was able to collect old agricultural tools used by the local Khmer people. 

Looking an angel in the eye in Cao Bang
When it comes to sightseeing in Cao Bang Province, everyone thinks of the majestic beauty of Ban Gioc waterfall but forgets this place also has a unique mountain in the middle of a beautiful valley, Mắt Thần (Angle Eye) Mountain.

Quang Binh to slash entrance fees to caves
Visitors to Quang Binh Province will enjoy a 50% discount on tours to some famous caves in the area.

Tourists enjoy the pristine beauty of Co To island
Located off the coast of Quang Ninh, Co To island is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful places found throughout the north of the country during the summer, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors each year due to its popularity.

Hau Giang to host sports tourism festival to raise environmental awareness
Following the success of the 2019 Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang, the government of Hau Giang Province has decided to upgrade the sporting event to a sports tourism festival from August 28 to 30

Biggest date palm garden in the Vietnam's southwestern region
A colorful date palm garden has recently become a new hotspot on the tourist map of Sa Dec City in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, around 165 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City.

Lotus flowers bloom on the outskirts of Hanoi
Located over 50km from the centre of Hanoi, a lotus pond in An Phu commune, My Duc district, Hanoi, is in full bloom, attracting a large number of visitors to take photos.

Hanoi sees hordes of people flock to white lotus flower pond
As we move into June an array of visitors can be seen paying a visit to a white lotus flower pond situated in Thanh Oai district of Hanoi, serving to generate huge profits for local gardeners.

Guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on Phu Quoc
As one of the nation's most popular tourist destinations, Phu Quoc island is being considered as a destination to trial a pilot scheme as the country plots a roadmap to reopen for international tourists.

Majestic Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park through lens of foreign photographer
Located in the central province of Quang Binh, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is renowned for its range of beautiful caves which have been brilliantly captured through the lens of foreign photographer Mike Rowbottom.

Vietnam church among leading pink buildings to visit worldwide
World renowned travel website CnTraveler has listed Tan Dinh church in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten most beautiful pink buildings to visit globally.

