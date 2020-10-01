Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City plans more pedestrian streets

02/10/2020

HCM City Department of Transport has proposed opening five more pedestrian streets in the city centre area.

Under the proposal, Dong Khoi, Le Loi, Ham Nghi, Thai Van Lung and Thi Sach near Notre Dame Cathedral in District 1 covering 300 hectares will be turned into walking zones. 

Once approved, HCM City will have seven pedestrian streets besides the two current streets of Nguyen Hue and Bui Vien.

HCM City plans more pedestrian streets
Nguyen Hue Street.


Three options were recommended for the plan, but the second has received the most public support. Vehicles would be banned from Dong Khoi Street from 6 to 11 pm every Saturday and Sunday.

The expanded pedestrian streets would be divided into seven sub-areas, including shopping, international cuisine, art performances and culture and history.

Ben Thanh Market would be developed into a key commercial and tourist attraction with different services.

All walking zones would be provided with free wifi and signboards offering information for residents and foreign tourists. More parking lots and green space will also be arranged.

People who live in the pedestrian areas will be given with special right for their vehicles.

Up to 34 bus routes have also been planned for the zones. Meanwhile, the city will also pilot a public bike service at 52 spots in District 1, focusing on the streets of Dien Bien Phu and Vo Thi Sau. Between 2021 and 2030, additional 3,000 bikes will be operated across the city. Dtinews

 
