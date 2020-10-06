Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City promotes tourism through postcards

07/10/2020    10:29 GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City has unveiled a beautiful range of postcards following the launch of the “Hello Ho Chi Minh City" tourism promotion campaign on October 1, aimed at showcasing the city’s landscapes and the daily lives of local people.

HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
The campaign, which is scheduled to run from October to January 2021, aims to advertise the southern metropolis as a safe, lively, and friendly destination in which travelers can enjoy. One postcard from the promotion features Ho Chi Minh City’s vast array of high-rise modern buildings.
HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
Images of the local landscape, culture, and daily lives of citizens will all be appearing on postcards, promoting the southern city as an attractive tourist destination. This postcard portrays a woman on a salt field.
HCM City promotes tourism through postcards

A view of work on a salt field captured from high above.

HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
A woman wears a Non La, a traditional Vietnamese conical hat, as she helps to dry fish in the scorching sun.
HCM City promotes tourism through postcards

Beautiful images of female workers are impressively depicted through the postcards.

HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
Located in the centre of Ho Chi Minh City, Notre Dame Cathedral sparkles at night.
 
HCM City promotes tourism through postcards

A collection of postcards gives an insight into the local landscapes, culture, and people’s daily lives.

HCM City promotes tourism through postcards

A quiet corner can be found inside the bustling city.

HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
The "Hello Ho Chi Minh City" campaign is part of the local tourism department’s strategy up to 2025, with a further vision towards 2030.

VOV

