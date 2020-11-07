HCM City ranks among top 10 cheapest cities for foreigners

Financial news website Business Insider has published an article featuring 10 cities that have the cheapest living costs for expats from the US, with Ho Chi Minh City topping the list, followed by Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Bangkok in Thailand.

The article outlines that approximately 77% of foreigners living in Ho Chi Minh City that were surveyed declared that they feel satisfied with the current state of their finances.

“Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City took the top spot for living costs and housing expenses, with more than three quarters of current expats living there saying they feel good about their finances,” the article states.

According to the article, although departing the country for a life abroad isn't always easy, it can make life significantly more affordable, with these cities in particular making life far cheaper.

Across the world from European cities such as Budapest in Hungary, to Southeast Asian cities like Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Bangkok in Thailand, life is affordable for expats who are looking for lower living costs, Business Insider says.VNA