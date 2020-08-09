HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19

As the disease broke out again in Da Nang in July, many enterprises in HCM City have delayed or cancelled their tourism programmes in the central coastal city.

Authorities of the southern metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City are continuously taking preventive measures to ensure safety for tourists while supporting travel businesses to overcome difficulties and devising policies to promote tourism for the post-pandemic period.

Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said the department will continue assessing losses caused by the pandemic and propose solutions to the municipal People’s Committee to deal with setbacks and maintain operation for enterprises.

The department is studying scenarios to resume the tourism industry after the pandemic is brought under control and to continue investment so as to improve the quality of tourism products and services, he added.

According to the municipal Department of Health, more than 36,000 people returning from Da Nang have made health declarations. However, airlines’ statistics show that 140,000 people were on flights from Da Nang to HCM City in July and this keeps the risk of COVID-19 infections in the community high.

So far, HCM City has recorded a total of 71 COVID-19 cases, including 62 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

