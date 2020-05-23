Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Helicopter tour provides ultimate view of Hanoi and Red River Delta

 
 
24/05/2020    15:22 GMT+7

Visitors can have a bird’s-eye view of Hanoi and the Red River Delta on a helicopter tour operated by the Vietnam Helicopter Corporation.

helicopter tour provides ultimate view of hanoi and red river delta hinh 0
 

A US-made Bell-505 helicopter lifts off from Gia Lam airfield, 15 minutes from downtown Hanoi, and flies over major attractions including Long Bien Bridge, Nhat Tan Bridge, Co Loa ancient citadel and Bat Trang pottery village.

With numerous tributaries, the Red River Delta encompasses a major agricultural area mainly devoted to rice, infamous for severe floods and seasonal fluctuations.

The service is available daily, serving tourists from 7am to 5pm for VND3.5 million (US$151) per person.

Hanoi boasts architectural gems like Thang Long Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO-recognised cultural heritage site, the Hanoi Opera House, Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, and Nhat Tan Bridge. VOV

 
 
. Latest news

