05/06/2020 20:44:32 (GMT +7)
TRAVEL
 
 
Ho Chi Minh City to host diverse range of tourism events

 
 
05/06/2020    20:21 GMT+7

The Ho Chi Minh City administration has unveiled an array of plans to organise several major tourism events in the southern city between now and the end of the year.

ho chi minh city to host diverse range of tourism events hinh 0
Ben Thanh market - a popular tourist destination in HCM City

In line with the plans, the southern metropolis will play host to the 16th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival in August, to stimulate tourism demand among the local market and elevate the city’s image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination.

The municipal administration will be providing exemption or lower costs for participating businesses to market their brands following the novel coronavirus epidemic.

With regard to the seventh version of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai (traditional long dress) festival, the administration has requested that its Department of Tourism co-ordinates with relevant agencies to organise the event in either late September or early October to welcome the Party Congress across all levels.

For the fourth Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon scheduled for December, the Department of Tourism has been asked to devise plans to host the event in line with government’s regulations regarding disease prevention and control.

In addition, the municipal administration has approved the Department of Tourism’s proposal to launch a domestic stimulus tourism programme this June. VOV

Ho Chi Minh City to launch three new waterway routes

 

Three new waterway routes will be launched in Ho Chi Minh City in the second and third quarters of this year, departing from Bach Bach Wharf in District 1 to District 9 and 7 as well as Binh Quoi Tourist Village, according to the city’s Tourism Department.

Accordingly, the Bach Dang – district 9 route will pass through tourist sites including gardens, an Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) museum, and a worshipping place of the founder of Vietnamese stage art.

During the route, visitors will have opportunity to experience farming life through various activities such as fish caching, and cooking.

The second route linking Bach Dang and Binh Quoi will entertain passengers with light and water musical shows on Saigon river.

Meanwhile, the route between Bach Dang Wharf and District 7 will stop by rural markets, food streets, and shopping areas.

A total of seven river way tourism routes have been put in operation in Ho Chi Minh City since 2017, aiming to promote local waterway transportation and provide visitors with a new option to explore the city. VOV/SGT

 
 

With pandemic under control, Ninh Binh opens arms to tourists
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Hundreds of boats wait for passengers at a dock on a bright, sunny morning. We're at Tam Coc Wharf, in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, the northern province of Ninh Binh in late May.

What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours: Nightlife
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Night activities in this millennial city may surprise visitors and leave deep impressions.

Ha Long authorities vow to punish cheating tour operators
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Authorities in Ha Long City said they would investigate and punish local tour operators for cheating tourists even though the tourists had withdrawn the complaint, saying that they had reached an agreement.

Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

As thousands of lotus flowers begin to fully bloom following the arrival of June, Hanoi is being blessed with an array of picturesque and peaceful scenery.

Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

Situated in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, Lotus Leaf pagoda can be considered as a unique destination in the nation where visitors heading to the site get a glimpse of the giant lotus leaves.

Cable line with world's highest track rope to be inaugurated in Hai Phong
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

The Cat Hai - Phu Long cable line in the northern port city of Hai Phong will be inaugurated on June 6.

Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen
VIDEOicon  13 giờ trước 

Often referred to as the 'queen of tropical fruits', mangosteen is sweet, sour, juicy and ripes in the summer. In the south of Vietnam it is used in chicken salad, giving the dish a whole new taste sensation. 

Pilot scheme to welcome foreign visitors to Phu Quoc island
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has been devising a roadmap to reopen the country to international tourists, with Phu Quoc island in Kien Giang being considered as a location to trial a pilot scheme.

Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Located in Quang Nam province, the ancient town of Hoi An has become increasingly bustling after enduring a quiet period during social distancing policies due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Tourism authority told to account for proposal over 400 free air tickets
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to explain its proposal asking air carriers to provide 400 free air tickets for domestic flights to boost its tourism stimulation program.

Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Vietnam’s two largest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the most popular travel destinations throughout Asia, 

Domestic tourism receives red carpet treatment
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Ha Van Sieu, Deputy Director-General of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, talks about Vietnam’s policy to develop the domestic market in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta seeks ways to lure visitors
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta Tourism Association has launched a tourism promotion plan to attract more visitors by December.

Saigon Railway to offer ticket discounts during summer
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

The Saigon Railway JSC said on June 3 that it will conduct a number of promotions to attract more passengers during the summer months, including offering discounts of up to 40 percent on tickets.

Music video promotes northern region tourism
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Singer Sen Hoang My Lam has released a new music video promoting the beauty of her homeland, the northern mountainous region, as an attempt to lure tourists.

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh
PHOTOSicon  04/06/2020 

Built in 1920 and finished in 1931, Khai Dinh tomb is one of the most unique architectural features of the royal art in Hue city. It is the resting place of the 12th Emperor of Nguyen Dynasty – Khai Dinh (1885 – 1925).

Hon Son Island, a hidden gem in Kien Giang
PHOTOSicon  04/06/2020 

Hon Son Island in the southern province of Kien Giang is a new destination for a summer retreat, with beautiful white sandy beaches and imposing mountains.

A peaceful highlight in Hue
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Huyen Khong Pagoda, also known as Huyen Khong Son Trung or Huyen Khong 1, is in Huong Tra outlying district of Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province. 

What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours?
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

Every hour in Hanoi is a memorable time to capture the beauty of the millennial city from different perspectives, from traditional to modern.

Cat Ba Island cable car route to be inaugurated soon
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

Part of Cat Ba cable car system will be put into operation this weekend, shortening the travel time from the mainland to the island.

