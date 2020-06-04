Ho Chi Minh City to host diverse range of tourism events

The Ho Chi Minh City administration has unveiled an array of plans to organise several major tourism events in the southern city between now and the end of the year.

Ben Thanh market - a popular tourist destination in HCM City

In line with the plans, the southern metropolis will play host to the 16th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival in August, to stimulate tourism demand among the local market and elevate the city’s image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination.

The municipal administration will be providing exemption or lower costs for participating businesses to market their brands following the novel coronavirus epidemic.

With regard to the seventh version of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai (traditional long dress) festival, the administration has requested that its Department of Tourism co-ordinates with relevant agencies to organise the event in either late September or early October to welcome the Party Congress across all levels.

For the fourth Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon scheduled for December, the Department of Tourism has been asked to devise plans to host the event in line with government’s regulations regarding disease prevention and control.

In addition, the municipal administration has approved the Department of Tourism’s proposal to launch a domestic stimulus tourism programme this June. VOV

Ho Chi Minh City to launch three new waterway routes

Three new waterway routes will be launched in Ho Chi Minh City in the second and third quarters of this year, departing from Bach Bach Wharf in District 1 to District 9 and 7 as well as Binh Quoi Tourist Village, according to the city’s Tourism Department.

Accordingly, the Bach Dang – district 9 route will pass through tourist sites including gardens, an Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) museum, and a worshipping place of the founder of Vietnamese stage art.

During the route, visitors will have opportunity to experience farming life through various activities such as fish caching, and cooking.

The second route linking Bach Dang and Binh Quoi will entertain passengers with light and water musical shows on Saigon river.

Meanwhile, the route between Bach Dang Wharf and District 7 will stop by rural markets, food streets, and shopping areas.

A total of seven river way tourism routes have been put in operation in Ho Chi Minh City since 2017, aiming to promote local waterway transportation and provide visitors with a new option to explore the city. VOV/SGT