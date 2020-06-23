Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme

The Management Board of the Hoa Lo Prison relic site have announced plans to start a unique programme aimed at providing tourists with a unique experience when learning about the colonial prison, with the scheme set to run from July 24.

The 45-minute programme will be implemented in collaboration with Hanoitourist tour operator with the aim of helping visitors to gain greater insights into the harsh past of the colonial prison.

Moreover, guests can learn more about the tenacious will and sacrifice of many Vietnamese heroes and martyrs, according to the Management Board of Hoa Lo Prison relic site.

When guests visit the site at night, the scheme will offer a combination of sounds and lights to provide visitors with an unforgettable experience about the realities of the colonial prison. Most notably, each guest will receive a gift from the relic site’s management board.

The event is set to run from July 24 and will open at 19:00 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays each week. VOV