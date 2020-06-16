Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province

 
 
17/06/2020    20:42 GMT+7

Visitors coming to Hoai Khao village, northern province of Cao Bang will be amazed by unique cultural values of local Dao Tien ethnic people.

Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province

Ancient double tiles in Hoai Khao village (Photo: VNA)

Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province


Locals in Hoai Khao work to keep their village clean (Photo: VNA)

Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province


Mother Nature offers people in Hoai Khao valuable gifts, including ‘day’ herbal tea which is harvested in the forest (Photo: VNA)

Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province



A place to carry out ‘Le cap sac’ (maturity ritual) of Hoai Khao locals (Photo: VNA)

 
Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province



Locals in Hoai Khao village use small wooden barns to store rice (Photo: VNA)

Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province



Tourists are eager to visit rice barns of Dao Tien ethnic minority people in Hoai Khoai village (Photo: VNA)

Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province


Ancient trees in Hoai Khao village (Photo: VNA)

Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province



Villagers in Hoai Khao restrict beehive destruction. Big beehives with millions of bees create an unique, spectacular scene (Photo: VNA)

 
 

