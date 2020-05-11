Pedestrianised areas around Hoan Kiem lake to open again from May 15

Pedestrian streets around Hanoi’s iconic Hoan Kiem Lake will reopen on May 15 as the country has fundamentally controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake consists of Hang Buom, Ma May, Dao Duy Tu, Hang Giay, Luong Ngoc Quyen, Ta Hien, Hang Ngang, Hang Dao, Hang Duong, Dong Xuan, Dinh Tien Hoang, Le Thai To, Hang Khay, Hang Bai, Trang Tien, Dinh Le, Nguyen Xi, Le Lai, Le Thach, Tran Nguyen Han, Lo Su, Luong Van Can, and Bao Khanh streets.

Hoan Kiem pedestrian street

The streets in Hoan Kiem District are open from Friday night to Sunday night, from 7 pm to 12 am in summer and from 6 pm to 12 am in winter.



The re-opening has to ensure public order as well as Covid-19 prevention measures.



The pedestrian area was closed early February following the Covid-19 outbreak.



Hanoi People’s Committee has assigned Hoan Kiem district to expand the pedestrian zone further into the south of the Old Quarter. In the short-term, this will cover Dinh Liet, Gia Ngu, Cau Go, Hang Be, Hang Dau, and Trung Yen, in a bid to reduce overcrowding in the current pedestrian streets. Tienphong/Dtinews

