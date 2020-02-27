Hoi An bustling once more following weeks of social distancing

After weeks of social distancing, people in Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province are now happy that their lives are about to return to some sense of normalcy. Tourism companies and those with wanderlust are the happiest.

The banks of the Hoai River are busy again with tourists from within Quang Nam province and the neighbouring city of Da Nang.

According to the local government, tourism activities will gradually resume to serve local tourists and those from nearby localities. The local government will promote the city’s image as a safe destination.

Hoi An is yet to sell entry tickets at this time, so visitors can only take photos of its unique architecture. But this still feels great after quite some time at home following social distancing measures./.VNA