29/09/2020
Hoi An listed among Top 10 best Asian cities to visit this year

29/09/2020    15:08 GMT+7

Hoi An in the central Vietnamese province of Quang Nam has been named among the Top 10 best cities to visit in Asia this year, as announced by travel website Pretty Wild World.

A corner of Hoi An City.

Hoi An is most notable for the preservation of its historical architecture that dates back as far as the 15th century, with the central city featuring many stunning streets, old buildings, and a trading ports. Indeed, some of the leading attractions in terms of beauty in Hoi An include the Hoi An city tour, An Bang beach, Tra Que Vegetable Village, Fukien Assembly Hall, the Hoi An Night market, Hoi An Ancient Town, and many more.

 

At the top of the list is Cebu in the Philippines. The area comprises of 167 stunning islands and islets that run along the central island. The vast pristine beaches feature white sand accompanied by crystal clear blue water in the ocean, in addition to gorgeous coral reefs that cover the entirety of Cebu island therefore providing a perfect holiday for guests.

In second place is Chiang Mai, a prominent city located in northern Thailand and one of the most famous cities in Asia. Many guests consider Old Chiang Mai to be an architectural wonder that features 300+ beautiful temples, museums, ancient city walls, and plenty of other heritage sites.

Bali in Indonesia is among the most visited cities in Asia. The beautiful archipelago is home to an array of stunning beaches, towering volcanic peaks, gorgeous temples, breathtaking scenery, and dreamy beaches featuring many water-based activities such as diving, snorkeling, and kayaking.

Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia ranks fourth in the list. It is the most significant economic and industrial hub of Malaysia and is filled with dazzling skyscrapers, colonial architectures, the headquarters of the globally recognised corporations, luxury hotels, fine-dine restaurants, bars, nightclubs, food streets, and exciting shopping destinations.

Luang Prabang is a beautiful city which can be found situated in the north-central area of Laos. The former imperial town of Luang Prabang is the heritage location which consists of breathtaking French Colonial structures, 33 beautiful monasteries, and a panoramic scenic view of the Mekong river which runs through the city.

Kyoto is a famous city in Japan that is located in the Kansai region, in addition to being the capital of Kyoto Prefecture. It is referred to as the most beautiful city in Asia.

Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, also features among the list of the best Asian cities to visit and is most famous for being the largest city in Asia. The Japanese metropolis is a hub of beautiful temples, attractive shopping destinations, dazzling skyscrapers, cultural centres, economic joints, plenty of museums, and envious green gardens.

Udaipur is one of the best Asian cities to visit in India in the state of Rajasthan. The city features mesmerisingly tranquil lakes, breathtaking palaces, royal gardens, and museums. Guests can soak up the best of Indian history in Udaipur, all with the Aravalli mountains as the background.

Kochi is a beautiful port city located in the Indian state of Kerala, with its borders on the Lakshadweep sea. It has been a popular tourist hub for the past 600 years and features a variety of architecture, ranging from houses built during the Dutch era, ancient mosques, and numerous small beautiful islands that are sat on the shores of the Arabian sea. VOV

Hoi An bustling once more following weeks of social distancing

Hoi An bustling once more following weeks of social distancing

After weeks of social distancing, people in Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province are now happy that their lives are about to return to some sense of normalcy. Tourism companies and those with wanderlust are the happiest.

 
 

