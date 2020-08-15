Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/08/2020 08:21:17 (GMT +7)
Hue approves night market plan

16/08/2020    07:10 GMT+7

Local authorities in the central province of Thua Thien Hue have approved a plan to set up a night market in the existing parking lot of Dong Ba Market, in the former imperial citadel, as a destination for tourists.

Existing Dong Ba Market in downtown Hue City. 

The Dong Ba Night Market will cover a total area of 4,000sq.m in the vicinity of Dong Ba Bus Station, Chuong Duong Road and Tan Thiet Road.

The market will include five main sections: a trading area of some 1,300sq.m with 136 stalls; a drink area; entertainment area of some 500sq.m; a parking place of 1,100sq.m; internal roads and public spaces covering 1,000sq.m and toilets.

The market will include over 100 stalls of handicrafts and local delicacies; some 20 stalls selling flowers, fruits and drinks; and eight food stalls.

The market will open between 6pm and 5am every day.

The authorities will install more lights and decorate the area with traditional lanterns, bonsai and flowers. The main gate will be on Tran Hung Dao Street.

 

Phan Ngoc Tho, chairman of the province’s People’s Committee, has asked the committee and concerned agencies to clear the area and open the market soon to create a recreational space for locals and tourists at night.

At present, the area has nearly 60 households selling souvenirs, drinks and delicacies between 6am and 7pm every day. The environment around Dong Ba Bus Station has been seriously polluted with rubbish from the market and nearby residents. 

Local authorities hope that with the new night market, the environment will be better preserved and the area will become a highlight for tourists at night.

Tho said handicraft goods offered at the night market should have trademarks of famed producers in Hue so that tourists will have special memories of the city.  VNS

Local markets in central Vietnam, a magnet for foodies

Local markets in central Vietnam, a magnet for foodies

It’s often said Con market in the central city of Da Nang is a foodie heaven.

Hue imperial city appears at its scenic best in autumn

Hue imperial city appears at its scenic best in autumn

With crisp autumn days upon us, the ancient capital of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien Hue is an attractive destination among visitors who come to enjoy the city’s stunning landscapes and tranquil atmosphere.

 
 

Other News

.
Northwestern golden season comes calling
Northwestern golden season comes calling
TRAVELicon  15/08/2020 

The most beautiful time of year in the northwestern mountains is slowly beginning and as the terraced rice fields ripen, the region is draped in a changing colourful blanket day by day.

Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
TRAVELicon  14/08/2020 

The wreckage of a B52 bomber has remained in the middle of Hanoi’s Huu Tiep lake for almost a half century as an emotional reminder of the atrocities of the “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the air” campaign.

New cave discovered in Quang Tri
New cave discovered in Quang Tri
TRAVELicon  14/08/2020 

A large cave has been discovered in Tria Village, Huong Son Commune, Huong Hoa District in the central province of Quang Tri, according to Do Van Binh, the director of provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Many hotels and restaurants in the tourist town of Sapa have seen a sharp fall in the number of visitors due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Although the northern province of Quang Ninh is still a safe destination open to tourists, cruise ship owners on Ha Long Bay have asked to stop operations due to financial difficulties.

Where the ocean is found on a plate
Where the ocean is found on a plate
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Delicious food can sometimes remedy a tired soul, in the most enjoyable and happy of ways. Bui Quynh Hoa tries some seafood saviours.

Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The eight locations would be Hanoi’s tourist attractions.

Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Writer Thach Lam once famously wrote that Bún dọc mùng, locally known as bún bung, reflects the soul of the Vietnam.

The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The Sheraton Hotel Da Nang and Dam Sen Water Park have reported a loss of nearly VND100 billion, while Vietravel’s loss in H1 was three times higher than that predicted for the whole year, reported CafeF.

‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Hanoi is home to hundreds of delicious dishes and prominent among them is ‘Bo nhung dam’ (beef dipping in vinegar hotpot).

A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Situated between 1,000 and 3,000 metres above sea level in the northern province of Lao Cai, Hoang Lien national park is home to many rare species of birds, making it a popular national tourist attraction.

VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for the recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

An orchid garden in Hanoi capital's Dong La commune can be considered highly valuable as it has many rare species, including transgenic plants valued billions of Vietnam Dong in the market.

Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

A business report revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a loss of four million visitors to local travel companies, 

VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

All travelers have canceled tours to Covid-19 stricken areas and 30-40 percent have canceled tours to epidemic-free areas as well, reported Nguoi Lao Dong.

Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Each year the arrival of the ripening rice season in Bac Son Valley in Lang Son province sees the area boast a romantic beauty with yellow being the prominent colour visitors can enjoy.

Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Moc Chau plateau in Son La province is a popular tourist destination in Vietnam’s northern mountain region.

Nha Trang nearly deserted after new Covid-19 patient
Nha Trang nearly deserted after new Covid-19 patient
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Nha Trang City is quiet after social distancing was applied in Khanh Hoa Province due to a new Covid-19 case.

Tourism sector takes steps to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
Tourism sector takes steps to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for a recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19
HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19
TRAVELicon  09/08/2020 

As the disease broke out again in Da Nang in July, many enterprises in HCM City have delayed or cancelled their tourism programmes in the central coastal city.

More News
. Latest news

