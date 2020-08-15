Hue approves night market plan

Local authorities in the central province of Thua Thien Hue have approved a plan to set up a night market in the existing parking lot of Dong Ba Market, in the former imperial citadel, as a destination for tourists.

Existing Dong Ba Market in downtown Hue City.

The Dong Ba Night Market will cover a total area of 4,000sq.m in the vicinity of Dong Ba Bus Station, Chuong Duong Road and Tan Thiet Road.

The market will include five main sections: a trading area of some 1,300sq.m with 136 stalls; a drink area; entertainment area of some 500sq.m; a parking place of 1,100sq.m; internal roads and public spaces covering 1,000sq.m and toilets.

The market will include over 100 stalls of handicrafts and local delicacies; some 20 stalls selling flowers, fruits and drinks; and eight food stalls.

The market will open between 6pm and 5am every day.

The authorities will install more lights and decorate the area with traditional lanterns, bonsai and flowers. The main gate will be on Tran Hung Dao Street.

Phan Ngoc Tho, chairman of the province’s People’s Committee, has asked the committee and concerned agencies to clear the area and open the market soon to create a recreational space for locals and tourists at night.

At present, the area has nearly 60 households selling souvenirs, drinks and delicacies between 6am and 7pm every day. The environment around Dong Ba Bus Station has been seriously polluted with rubbish from the market and nearby residents.

Local authorities hope that with the new night market, the environment will be better preserved and the area will become a highlight for tourists at night.

Tho said handicraft goods offered at the night market should have trademarks of famed producers in Hue so that tourists will have special memories of the city. VNS

