Hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers

22/07/2020    17:41 GMT+7

Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue is home to a mystical and charming beauty that is even more vibrant at night, so let’s discover some of the exciting sights visitors can enjoy.

hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers hinh 1

Hue is home to a western-style street which looks similar to Bui Vien walking street in Ho Chi Minh City. Tourists are able to witness art performance, street dances, and sample snacks in local bars. (Photo: Plo.vn)

hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers hinh 2

The best area for nightlife in the city is along Pham Ngu Lao, Chu Van An and Vo Thi Sau roads between 6pm to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, and between 6pm and midnight on Sundays. (Photo: Plo.vn)

hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers hinh 3

Visitors should enjoy the fresh air and take in the romantic scenery by visiting the Huong river, also known as Perfume river. (Photo: Duy Sinh/ Zingnews.vn)

hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers hinh 4

Truong Tien bridge is a famous place in Hue that provides the perfect spot to witness the breathtaking beauty of the Huong river at night. (Photo: Duy Sinh/ Zingnews.vn)

hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers hinh 5

Releasing lotus-shaped lanterns into the Huong river at night is a popular suggestion for tourists in order to pray for peace, luck, and happiness. (Photo: Tahixi)

hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers hinh 6

It is great to sample food in Hue at night as the former imperial city features many traditional delicacies. (Photo: Kangyoon_ho, bkfoodieudude)

hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers hinh 7
 

A variety of cakes can be enjoyed on Le Ngo Cat street. (Photo: Foodyhue, kytakaty)

hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers hinh 8

Delicious Bun Bo Hue, a type of beef noodle soup that originates in Hue, can be found at 47 Nguyen Cong Tru, 20 Bach Dang, and 17 Hung Vuong. A single bowl typically costs between VND30,000 and VND35,000 (or roughly US$1.5). (Photo: Vnexpress.net)

hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers hinh 9

A set of cakes are valued at around VND30,000 and VND35,000. Let’s explore Phan Dinh Phung and Nguyen Binh Khiem streets to see them. (Photo: Vnexpress.net)

hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers hinh 10

Sweet soup is a delicacy of Hue, with each cup valued between VND10,000 and VND15,000 (roughly US$0.7). 29 Hung Vuong, Thuong Bac Park, and 10 Nguyen Sinh Cung are all good places in which to try the local dish. (Photo: Thanh Toan/ Vnexpress.net)

hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers hinh 11

A mixed bread costs VND10,000 (just less half a US dollar), a food item which can easily be brought by street vendors in Hue at night. (Photo: Ngoc Tran/ Vnexpress.net)

hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers hinh 12

Snapping check-in photos in Hue imperial citadel is an unforgettable experience with the venue open for tourists at night. (Photo: Thanh Toan)

Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue is home to a mystical and charming beauty that is even more vibrant at night, so let's discover some of the exciting sights visitors can enjoy.

. Latest news

