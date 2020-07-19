Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hue’s art space in the forest

21/10/2020    09:14 GMT+7

Lebadang Memory Space is the first museum of contemporary art in ancient Hue city. 

Nestled in a lush green area of 16,000m2, this is home to the first and largest art space in a substantial garden setting in Asia. A journey to the space is an art immersion for visitors, with step-free access and natural hospitality.

Paying homage to Hue as the cultural root of the world-renowned artist Le Ba Dang, the compound resembles an original artwork of the late artist, one that captures his art philosophy of a borderless space where man and the Cosmos are one. His signature work “Lebadang Spaces” is among the most remarkable artworks, earning him acclaim from European critics as “the Art Master of the Orient and the West” in 1957.

As the core experience of Lebadang Memory Space, visitors are most welcome to a comprehensive private collection of 293 contemporary artworks.

The courtyard is home to 2,532 plants and trees, creating a unique and native botanical enclave within the space.

The museum not only preserves and displays Lebadang artworks but also illuminates the art creation process and how art and the artists transform visitors’ experiences and our understanding of the world in which we live. It also introduces to the world audience a unique art form in which the artist works on paper, combining various techniques by using collage and superimposition, mid-way between sculpture and bas-relief, a synthesis reaching beyond these two forms of expression.

The space inspires visitors to enjoy the blend of artwork and nature, to feel ourselves as part of the expressive story, to be curious, to be thoughtful and to be enlightened.

Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 1
Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 2

Lebadang Memory Space is located on a hill in the outskirts of Hue. Opened in 2019, this place has quickly attracted the attention of travellers. Photo: Manghaha, Cknw_2411.

Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 3

The complex covers an area of more than 16,000 square meters. Photo: Ht.cica.

 
Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 4
Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 5

Le Ba Dang (stage name Lebadang) is a name in the modern world of art. During the last half decade of the 20th century, the works of art by the late famous painter were exhibited in many countries around the world, especially in America, Japan and France. Photo: Misoa.

Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 6
Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 7

Lebadang Memory Space is a place where visitors and art lovers have the opportunity to admire more than 50 artworks by the late artist. Photo: Hapunguyen, Dangyokuei.

Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 8

The main building of the Lebadang Memory Space is the prominent white building in the lush green garden. With a sophisticated and luxurious design, the building blends into the beautiful natural scenery, and the four seasons of the countryside. Photo: Lebadang_memory_space.

Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 9
Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 10
Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 11
Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 12

Not just on display in the main building, unique artworks are also arranged on the campus, at the entrance and in the tunnel under the hillside. Photo: Manghaha, Truong.quynhmi, Ht.cica.

Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 13
Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 14
Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 15
Khong gian Luu niem Le Ba Dang anh 16

In addition to enjoying the inspirational works of the talented painter Le Ba Dang, visitors can also indulge in the natural space and relax at the cafe on the campus. Ticket price is VND269,000. Photo: Dangyokuei, Truong.quynhmi, Hanguang.

Mai Lan

