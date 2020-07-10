Hue to open Dong Ba night market

Booths selling fish sauces made in Hue at the Dong Ba Market, Hue City. More than 4,000 square meters at the bus station next to Dong Ba market, a renowned market in the central city of Hue, will be used to set up a night market - PHOTO: NHAN TAM

The Thua Thien-Hue Tourism Department representative revealed this information after a recent meeting of the City People’s Council, wherein the council agreed in principle to pilot the “Dong Ba Night Market” project.

To be open from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m., the night market will consist of five main areas. The business area will cover some 1,380 square meters with 121 stands plus an area for beverages, apart from areas for arts and cultural performances, parking, squares and restrooms. The products on sale will comprise souvenirs, handicrafts and specialties made in Hue.

Moreover, the current parking area next to the Dong Ba market will be renovated, saving some 1,100 square meters for parking at night.

The main gate of the Dong Ba Night Market will be installed on the Tran Hung Dao Street to attract tourists, while the surrounding area will be decorated with ornamental plants, flowers and beautiful garbage bins.

Tourism insiders admitted that many night markets across Vietnam are unable to attract tourists, as the atmosphere is boring and stressed that Hue should aim to change that and breathe new life into its age-old market by creating a night market with a great vibe. SGT