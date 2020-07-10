Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hue to open Dong Ba night market

13/07/2020    20:34 GMT+7

More than 4,000sq.m at the bus station next to Dong Ba market, a renowned market in the central city of Hue, will be used to set up a night market aimed at renovating the age-old market and creating a new tourist attraction.

Booths selling fish sauces made in Hue at the Dong Ba Market, Hue City. More than 4,000 square meters at the bus station next to Dong Ba market, a renowned market in the central city of Hue, will be used to set up a night market - PHOTO: NHAN TAM

The Thua Thien-Hue Tourism Department representative revealed this information after a recent meeting of the City People’s Council, wherein the council agreed in principle to pilot the “Dong Ba Night Market” project.

To be open from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m., the night market will consist of five main areas. The business area will cover some 1,380 square meters with 121 stands plus an area for beverages, apart from areas for arts and cultural performances, parking, squares and restrooms. The products on sale will comprise souvenirs, handicrafts and specialties made in Hue.

Moreover, the current parking area next to the Dong Ba market will be renovated, saving some 1,100 square meters for parking at night.

The main gate of the Dong Ba Night Market will be installed on the Tran Hung Dao Street to attract tourists, while the surrounding area will be decorated with ornamental plants, flowers and beautiful garbage bins.

Tourism insiders admitted that many night markets across Vietnam are unable to attract tourists, as the atmosphere is boring and stressed that Hue should aim to change that and breathe new life into its age-old market by creating a night market with a great vibe. SGT

Nhan Tam

 
Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered

Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered

Located in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the ancient city of Hue impresses visitors through its peace and ancient beauty, along with boasting the modern and vibrant features of a developing city.

A peaceful highlight in Hue

A peaceful highlight in Hue

Huyen Khong Pagoda, also known as Huyen Khong Son Trung or Huyen Khong 1, is in Huong Tra outlying district of Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province. 

 
 

.
Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields
Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Water wheels always appear in the dry season along streams in the northwestern region. The simple bamboo water wheel is associated with the traditional farming methods of ethnic minority groups in mountainous areas.

Only 28% tourists will travel once borders reopen: survey
Only 28% tourists will travel once borders reopen: survey
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Only 28% of international travelers said they would travel again once the borders reopen, while 65% said they would think about safety first,

Danang offers promotional packages for tourists
Danang offers promotional packages for tourists
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

To attract domestic tourists, the Danang tourism industry in collaboration with Vinpearl hotels and other tourism facilities will offer various promotional packages, stated Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Danang Tourism Association.

HCM City launches river tours
HCM City launches river tours
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

The HCMC Department of Transport on July 7 put into operation a new speedboat that links Bach Dang Wharf with Binh Duong Province and Cu Chi Tunnels, with an aim to rev up water-borne tourism in the city.

Con Dao island full of must-visit locations
Con Dao island full of must-visit locations
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Situated in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Con Dao island regularly features on global lists of the most beautiful destinations globally, 

Ha Long Bay halves entrance fees for tourists on overnight boats
Ha Long Bay halves entrance fees for tourists on overnight boats
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Quang Ninh People's Committee has approved a 50 percent reduction in the entrance fees to local destinations for tourists that use overnight boats.

Post COVID-19: Vibrant nightlife returns to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
Post COVID-19: Vibrant nightlife returns to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The Hoi An Centre for Culture, Sports, Broadcasting and Television has resumed all cultural and art activities under the ‘Hoi An By Night’ scheme aimed at popularizing the ancient town’s image through nightlife activities in the post COVID-19 period.

Fantastic Da Nang 2020 set to feature diverse activities
Fantastic Da Nang 2020 set to feature diverse activities
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The upcoming Fantastic Da Nang 2020 festival is scheduled to take place between July 30 and August 5 with a wide range of interesting events, the Da Nang Municipal Department of Tourism announced on July 11.

Russia to resume post COVID-19 flights to Vietnam
Russia to resume post COVID-19 flights to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Russia is likely to resume international flights to 13 countries, including Vietnam, in the post COVID-19 period, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

Google helps boost digital skills of workers in tourism sector
Google helps boost digital skills of workers in tourism sector
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has been working in collaboration with Google to arrange training courses on July 9 that provide digital and marketing skills for state management officials and businesses that operate in the tourism sector.

Hoi An tops Best Cities in Asia 2020 poll
Hoi An tops Best Cities in Asia 2020 poll
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Located in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leads a list of the Top 15 cities in Asia as voted on by readers of US travel website Travel + Leisure.

Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan
Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Corals reefs only emerge on the water surface from May to the end of July, especially on the 1st and the 15th day of lunar months when the tide is low and the coral reefs are clearly visible on the sea water surface, creating beautiful scenery.

Practice-based training needed to produce high-quality tourism staff for Vietnam
Practice-based training needed to produce high-quality tourism staff for Vietnam
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Education and training of high-quality human resources in tourism and hospitality is key to improve productivity and the competitive capacity of Vietnam’s tourism sector, tourism experts have said.

Nam Du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people
Nam Du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

Located in Kien Hai district, Kien Giang province, Nam Du archipelago has emerged as an increasingly popular attraction among visitors due to the area’s tranquil and peaceful scenery, in addition to its array of local fresh seafood.

Ca Mau to launch first provincial tourism sea route
Ca Mau to launch first provincial tourism sea route
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

Tourists to the southern province of Ca Mau now can conveniently travel to nearby Kien Giang Province’s Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island by using an express boat service that will be operated in the province from tomorrow.

Images of peaceful Con Dao island taken by foreign photographers
Images of peaceful Con Dao island taken by foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

An array of photos captured by foreign photographers during their visit to Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province includes epic sunsets, children playing on the street, and the sky featuring sparkling stars at night, 

New photo contest launched to promote Vietnamese tourism
New photo contest launched to promote Vietnamese tourism
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

A photo contest focusing on landscapes and culture has kicked off with the aim to promote Vietnamese tourism.

Colourful coral reefs shine in Phu Quoc
Colourful coral reefs shine in Phu Quoc
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

Phu Quoc has one of the most beautiful coral reefs in Vietnam that covers 480 hectares and consists of 360 types of hard and dozens of soft corals.

Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart to take place in August
Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart to take place in August
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Vietnamese tourism looks toward the future,” is slated for August 12-15 in Hanoi.

Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

