Images of peaceful Con Dao island taken by foreign photographers

An array of photos captured by foreign photographers during their visit to Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province includes epic sunsets, children playing on the street, and the sky featuring sparkling stars at night,

all of help to create unforgettable images of the beautiful southern island.

Con Dao island pictured at sunset (Photo: Michael Enghoff / 500px.com)

The sky, the island, and the sea bask in the red glow of the sunset. (Photo: Michael Enghoff / 500px.com)

Stars sparkle in the night sky, serving to create a magical scene. (Photo: Michael Dorfmann / 500px.com)

A view of the island on a rainy day (Photo: Peboiton / 500px.com)

Plenty of peaceful scenes can be snapped early in the morning. (Photo: Kristine Henderson / 500px.com)

Children can often be seen riding bicycles on the island’s streets during the afternoon. (Photo: Curious Wendy / 500px.com)

Fishing boats dock at the port on Con Dao island. (Photo: T Amara / 500px.com)

Friends spend time hanging out at the port as the sun sets in the background. (Photo: Martin Zemlicka / 500px.com)

Con Dao island as seen at dawn (Photo: Nicolas Michaelis / 500px.com)

A village located on the island appears peaceful at dawn. (Photo: Stephen Cunningsworth / 500px.com)

A plane landing at Con Dao airport, as seen from Dam Trau beach (Photo: Ben Turner / 500px.com)

Fishing boats appear colourful as they work out at sea. (Photo: Stephen Cunningsworth / 500px.com)

The sun fades in the distance as it drops low over the island. (Photo: Ash Wisco / 500px.com)

Exploring the natural beauty hidden on Con Dao island is an exciting activity for guests. (Photo: Nicolas Michaelis / 500px.com)

The beauty of the local wild life (Photo: Nicolas Michaelis / 500px.com)

A view from one of the cells in Con Dao prison. (Photo: Johann Marjeta / 500px.com)

