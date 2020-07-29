Int’l supermodel helps promote Vietnam’s tourism

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the JMA Global of international supermodel Jessica Minh Anh signed a cooperation agreement on July 28 on promoting Vietnam’s destinations as well as tourism products and services.

Jessica Minh Anh and a representative from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism at the signing ceremony

Under the document, the two sides will coordinate in producing a reality show named “Jessica Minh Anh: Coming Home” to popularise Vietnam’s attractive destinations on both domestic and international channels and at events.

This is the first journey in Vietnam of the international supermodel of Vietnamese origin.

The reality show, including 12 episodes with duration of 30-45 minutes each, is scheduled to be produced from late September until the end of December and screened throughout 2020-2021.

The show will use English language with Vietnamese subtitles.

Supermodel Jessica Minh Anh is the world’s most innovative fashion show producer with extraordinary visual concepts.

She has continuously made history with shows atop famous architectural wonders including the Eiffel Tower, London’s Tower Bridge, and PETRONAS Twin Towers.

Most impressively, she broke the record with the world’s highest fashion show on the Grand Canyon Skywalk./. VNA