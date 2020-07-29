Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/07/2020 12:38:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Int’l supermodel helps promote Vietnam’s tourism

29/07/2020    11:04 GMT+7

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the JMA Global of international supermodel Jessica Minh Anh signed a cooperation agreement on July 28 on promoting Vietnam’s destinations as well as tourism products and services.

Int’l supermodel helps promote Vietnam’s tourism
Jessica Minh Anh and a representative from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism at the signing ceremony

Under the document, the two sides will coordinate in producing a reality show named “Jessica Minh Anh: Coming Home” to popularise Vietnam’s attractive destinations on both domestic and international channels and at events.

This is the first journey in Vietnam of the international supermodel of Vietnamese origin.

The reality show, including 12 episodes with duration of 30-45 minutes each, is scheduled to be produced from late September until the end of December and screened throughout 2020-2021.

 

The show will use English language with Vietnamese subtitles.

Supermodel Jessica Minh Anh is the world’s most innovative fashion show producer with extraordinary visual concepts.

She has continuously made history with shows atop famous architectural wonders including the Eiffel Tower, London’s Tower Bridge, and PETRONAS Twin Towers.

Most impressively, she broke the record with the world’s highest fashion show on the Grand Canyon Skywalk./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus
Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Da Nang City has postponed the Fantastic Da Nang Festival that was slated for July 31 to August 5 and has stopped receiving tourists for 14 days, according to the coastal city’s Department of Tourism.

A journey to the “Husband-Waiting” mountain
A journey to the “Husband-Waiting” mountain
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Conquering Ba Doi Om Mountain in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang left us unforgettable experiences

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?
What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

The US$200-million hotel is portrayed as a lavish destination, even for discerning guests.

Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

With lotus flowers in full bloom in the northern province of Ninh Binh, guests can enjoy a poetic scene amid stunning landscapes.

Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

If you want to conquer a mountain and explore local myths and exciting culture along the way, then Ba The Mountain in Thoai Son District in the southern province of An Giang is the place for you.

Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is renowned for not only historical relic sites but also age-old Indian-almond trees which are recognised as Vietnam’s heritage trees.

A must-try specialty of Hoi An
A must-try specialty of Hoi An
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Cao Lau noodle soup, a specialty of Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, has been listed among the most attractive rice noodles in Asia by CNN. 

Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Domestic airlines have announced adjustment of flights from/to the central city of Da Nang in accordance with new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and an order by the Ministry of Transport.

Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City can be considered a famous place full of entertainment for young people, with plenty of spots in which travel lovers can enjoy cheap street food.

Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Couple Lam A Nang and Vang Thi Can in Ban Lien Commune, Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, expect their beautiful stilt house to be an attractive homestay.

My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

My Son Sanctuary is a large complex featuring religious relics, including temples, shrines, and towers. 

Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Known as the land of “yellow flowers and green grass”, Phu Yen Province has become an alluring tourist magnet for visitors from both at home and abroad.

Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to resume air transportation between Vietnam and China, and has assigned relevant ministries to work with their Chinese counterparts on the frequency and conditions for passenger transport.

Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board recently recognised Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai are trying to evacuate over 2,600 tourists from Ly Son Island after a Covid-19 infection case was reported.

The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

There is a house over 100 years old in Truong Yen in Hanoi’s suburban district of Chuong My that has a unique gold-plated Thieu Chau (a kind of wood-made, gate-shaped item to decorate altars) 

Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Many tours to Da Nang in July and August have been cancelled as the coastal city starts social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 