Japan is about to make a decision to ease the entry ban on Vietnam in the first relaxation of travel restrictions that were imposed due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Japan considers easing entry restrictions for Vietnam (Photo: https://www3.nhk.or.jp/)

Japan's broadcasting corporation NHK reported on June 15 that Japan and Vietnam are in the final stage of negotiations to ease entry restrictions and resume visits of each other's citizens on a limited basis.

Japan is also holding consultations with Thailand, Australia and New Zealand on easing travel restrictions.

Vietnam, with the control of the COVID-19 pandemic, and strong demand from the Japanese businesses for an early resumption of travel, will be eased travel restrictions with Japan firstly.

Accordingly, Japan will first allow visits by businesspeople and technical trainees. It is targeting a resumption of travel as early as late June, NHK reported.

In contrast, Japanese businessmen are likely to start to enter Vietnam in late this month.

Visitors to Japan will be required to be tested negative for the novel coronavirus (SARS Cov-2) before their departure and take another test when they land in Japan. They will also be required to submit an itinerary of their travel plans while in Japan.

Japan is currently imposing an entry ban on 111 countries and territories, including the regulation that foreign visitors have travelled to any of the 111 countries and territories in the last two weeks, will be denied entry. VNA/NHK