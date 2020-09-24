Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/09/2020 18:21:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Japan to lift entry restrictions for Vietnamese travelers

29/09/2020    17:17 GMT+7

The Japanese Government has recently stated that it will reopen its borders to citizens of 10 countries and territories, including Australia, New Zealand, and Vietnam, starting from October 1.

Japanese media quoted Government sources, saying the decision has been made following these countries and territories effectively bringing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic under control, or at the very least having a low number of new cases.

Despite these steps, it is unknown if the designated countries and territories will reciprocate the move and ease restrictions for Japanese travelers, but Japan hopes those Governments will take similar actions.

At present, Japan has recorded more than 80,000 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of over 1,500.

Vietnam resumed its commercial flight route to Japan on September 19 following a prolonged suspension of traveling caused by the spread of COVID-19. The majority of passengers on board the flight were students and Vietnamese guest workers, along with several Japanese nationals.

According to a report by Nikkei Asian Review, the Far East nation has issued COVID-19 related travel advice and warnings relating to infectious diseases via a system which has four categories depending on the potential risk and safety in relevant places. Although each warning level does not legally bind Japanese citizens from traveling, the receiving country has the power to accept or reject their entry.

 

Japan had placed a total of 159 countries and regions, including China and the United States, at level "3" on September 28, which urges Japanese nationals to avoid traveling to those areas for any reason.

Beginning next month, they will lower their warning level to "2" for countries that have few infections over the last two weeks in proportion to their total population. Level 2 therefore advises Japanese citizens to avoid all but nonessential travel, with Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Brunei, and Belgium likely to be included on the list. However, all arrivals will be required to complete a two-week quarantine in line with Japanese regulations.

Furthermore, Japan is in the process of conducting negotiations with 16 countries and regions including China, Vietnam, and Taiwan (China) in an effort to resume business travel.

Kyodo newswire reported that businesspeople have already been permitted to travel to some Asian countries, including Vietnam and Thailand, providing that they meet certain conditions, including providing negative COVID-19 test results. In addition, foreign students on Government grants are also able to enter the country.

According to the news publication’s sources, the Government plans to greatly expand the scope of people who are exempt from the entry ban starting from October, with foreign students who are not on Government grants, medical staff, and those participating in cultural activities among those to be allowed in. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Hoi An listed among Top 10 best Asian cities to visit this year
Hoi An listed among Top 10 best Asian cities to visit this year
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Hoi An in the central Vietnamese province of Quang Nam has been named among the Top 10 best cities to visit in Asia this year, as announced by travel website Pretty Wild World.

What to eat with US$4.3 in downtown Hanoi
What to eat with US$4.3 in downtown Hanoi
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Below is a list of quality restaurants offering food for less than VND100,000 (US$ 4.3) per person in the busiest central districts of the capital city of Hanoi. Prices may vary depending on restaurants.

A popular version of the Delta’s rice vermicelli soup
A popular version of the Delta’s rice vermicelli soup
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Rice vermicelli noodle soup, or bun nuoc leo in Vietnamese, is well known throughout the Mekong Delta’s provinces.

Local people amazed as Da Nang bridge raises spans
Local people amazed as Da Nang bridge raises spans
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

When Typhoon Noul recently swept through Da Nang, many local people were surprised to see a bridge in the city lift its spans in certain sections to allow boats to pass by and anchor at the port in the Han River to avoid heavy seas and high winds. 

Taste of the sea in a bowl of noodle soup
Taste of the sea in a bowl of noodle soup
TRAVELicon  28/09/2020 

Jellyfish noodle soup is popular in some central coast provinces like Binh Dinh, Ninh Thuan and Khanh Hoa. The specialty wins the heart of diners with its fresh taste of the sea.

Vietnam ranks fourth among world’s tourist destinations
Vietnam ranks fourth among world’s tourist destinations
TRAVELicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnam has ranked fourth among the most searched destinations for travel until the end of this year, according to search data revealed by Agoda.com. 

Vietnamese tourism targets safety to develop sustainably
Vietnamese tourism targets safety to develop sustainably
TRAVELicon  28/09/2020 

Vu The Binh, vice chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said the coronavirus pandemic was an unprecedented crisis for the tourism industry around the world, but it was time to revive the industry in the 'new normal'.

Docynia indica season in Son La
Docynia indica season in Son La
TRAVELicon  28/09/2020 

The forests in Bac Yen District, Son La Province are in the ripening season for Docynia indica.

Nui Mot Lake, a perfect getaway destination
Nui Mot Lake, a perfect getaway destination
TRAVELicon  27/09/2020 

Endowed with intact natural scenery and a peaceful atmosphere, Nui Mot Lake in Nhon Tan commune in the central province of Binh Dinh is an ideal camping site for any nature lover.

Older villagers given key role in community tourism
Older villagers given key role in community tourism
TRAVELicon  27/09/2020 

Regular visitors to Hoa Tien Village in the north-central province of Nghe An’s Quy Chau District would no doubt have seen some of their professional young tour guides in action.

Hue assesses safety hospitality establishments via scores
Hue assesses safety hospitality establishments via scores
TRAVELicon  27/09/2020 

The Tourism Department of Thua Thien-Hue Province in cooperation with the competent authorities is evaluating the implementation of the Covid-19 safety criteria for tourism businesses operating in the central province by scoring them.

Old French dwellings a base for Ba Vi to grow
Old French dwellings a base for Ba Vi to grow
TRAVELicon  27/09/2020 

Spread out over more than 10,000ha, Ba Vi National Park, which is 60km to the west of Hanoi’s city centre, offers amazing biodiversity, luxurious and eco-friendly tourist resorts, a selection of mysterious French architecture, and so much more.

HCM City boosts domestic tourism amid Covid-19
HCM City boosts domestic tourism amid Covid-19
TRAVELicon  27/09/2020 

Authorities in HCM City are planning new campaigns to develop the local tourism sector after the pandemic.

Vietnam listed among top destinations after COVID-19
Vietnam listed among top destinations after COVID-19
TRAVELicon  26/09/2020 

The nation has been listed among the leading holiday destinations once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends and for next year by prestigious travel website CNTraveler.

Nui Mot Lake, a perfect getaway destination
Nui Mot Lake, a perfect getaway destination
TRAVELicon  26/09/2020 

Endowed with intact natural scenery and a peaceful atmosphere, Nui Mot Lake in Nhon Tan Commune in the central province of Binh Dinh is an ideal camping site for any nature lover.

The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son
The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

The house was built in the 30s of the last century, designed by a French architect with a fireplace and a chimney.

Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
FEATUREicon  26/09/2020 

In the first campaign launched months ago, it was difficult to stimulate demand, but now the situation is far worse.

Rock fence - Mong’s unique architecture
Rock fence - Mong’s unique architecture
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

Rock fence is one of the unique architectural features of the Mong people who live in Dong Van rock plateau and Meo Vac district, Ha Giang province.

Tourism spots in Da Nang and Quang Nam re-open after COVID-19 break
Tourism spots in Da Nang and Quang Nam re-open after COVID-19 break
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

Popular tourist attractions in Da Nang and Quang Nam such as Ba Na Hills, Da Nang Museum, and Cham Museum are welcoming the return of tourists in an effort to reinvigorate the local tourism industry  following the second COVID-19 wave.

Hoi An reopens tourism services
Hoi An reopens tourism services
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

The ancient town of Hoi An will reopen tourism services such as the pedestrian street, the night street, traditional craft villages and sightseeing services from today, September 24,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 