Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/09/2020 17:05:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

K9 historical site revives memory of President Ho Chi Minh

06/09/2020    15:34 GMT+7

The K9 site is located on Da Chong hill, Ba Vi district, on the outskirts of Hanoi with the historical relic is associated with President Ho Chi Minh as it is where the great leader worked and his body was preserved.

In May, 1957, President Ho Chi Minh visited a military training session at Da Chong Hill on the Da River. He stopped for lunch on the hilltop, where three sharp rocks pointed toward the sky. Approving the cool climate, terrain, and scenery, the President suggested this location be the provisional base of the government.

K9 historical site revives memory of President Ho Chi Minh

Two years later, when American air attacks against north Vietnam appeared imminent, a military base called “Construction Site No. 5” took shape at Da Chong. In March, 1960, a two-story stilt house called “K9” became the venue for important meetings.

Luu Thi Thuy Nga, a tour guide of the site, told VOV, “President Ho Chi Minh chose the direction, erected the pillars, and modified the design himself. He replaced the hinged doors with sliding doors to make the meeting room airier. The corridor was enlarged to match the width of the house and stairs, making it easier to receive guests. The corridor was large enough for host and guest to walk side by side while talking.”

The K9 site served as a workplace for President Ho Chi Minh, the Politburo, and the Party Central Committee numerous times between 1960 and 1969. Here, President Ho once hosted the spouse of China’s Premier Zhou Enlai, a Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam, and a Soviet Union military delegation led by cosmonaut hero Gherman Titov.

When President Ho Chi Minh passed away on September 2, 1969, his body was kept for a time at K9, where the government installed equipment to preserve the body, overseen by a joint Soviet Union–Vietnam committee. Annual memorial services were held for Ho Chi Minh at K9 from 1969 to 1975. In July, 1975, a convoy carried his body from K9 to a mausoleum overlooking Ba Dinh square in Hanoi.

In 1995, an altar for President Ho Chi Minh was installed at K9, which often receives large crowds, who come to pay tribute to President Ho and attend political events. A memorial house was inaugurated here on September 2, 2015 to promote the great leader’s moral example and ideology, which are deemed vital to Vietnam’s national construction and defense.

 

“The altar is positioned at the center of the memorial house. On the altar is the President’s bronze statue and behind it is the national flag and a carved quotation from his teaching. There are a pair of parallel sentences, which say that Vietnamese spirit and wisdom, which President Ho vividly embodied, shine from here throughout the Vietnamese sky”, Nga added.

Le Quoc Bao, a university student from Hanoi, said he was very grateful to President Ho Chi Minh for his enormous sacrifice for Vietnam. As a young man, he's inspired to study and work harder to contribute to Vietnam’s development.

The K9 relic site has been preserved and repeatedly upgraded for six decades. It welcomes a steadily increasing number of visitors. Tributes to President Ho Chi Minh at K9 demonstrate the Vietnamese tradition of “Drinking the water, remember the source.”

VOV

Phu Quoc longs to become Vietnam’s first island city

Phu Quoc longs to become Vietnam’s first island city

The island paradise of Phu Quoc has significant potential to develop into a leading tourist destination in Southeast Asia. 

Stunning view of Phu Quoc island from above

Stunning view of Phu Quoc island from above

Located in Phu Quoc district, Kien Giang province, Phu Quoc island is the largest tourist island in Vietnam. Dubbed as a pearl of the country’s southwest sea, Phu Quoc is popular amongst both domestic and international visitors.

 
 

Other News

.
Five must-visit destinations in Vietnam
Five must-visit destinations in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam boasts many impressive tourist destinations, of which Phu Quoc island, Sa pa tourist resort, Can Tho city, Hoi An ancient town, and Da Nang city are worth visiting and gaining experience.

A trip to Nam Du Archipelago
A trip to Nam Du Archipelago
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Nam Du is more than 80 kilometers from Kien Giang’s Rach Gia City

A river runs through it
A river runs through it
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

China contacted Vietnam last week to let us know it was planning to open one of its dams to ease rising water levels. And on August 21 it did indeed send water rushing into what becomes the Red River in Vietnam.

Free entry to famous Hue lake
Free entry to famous Hue lake
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Tinh Tam Lake, a famous landscape in Hue Citadel has been opened for free to visitors.

Con Co – a peaceful little island in the middle of the East Sea
Con Co – a peaceful little island in the middle of the East Sea
TRAVELicon  05/09/2020 

Con Co Island in Quang Tri Province is an ideal tourist destination for those who want to escape from busy life in big cities and wish to enjoy a pure and peaceful atmosphere.

WorldKings recognise five Vietnamese culinary world records
WorldKings recognise five Vietnamese culinary world records
TRAVELicon  04/09/2020 

The World Records Union (WorldKings) has announced its approval of five Vietnamese culinary world records based on applications of Vietnamese cuisine being nominated by the Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings).

Must-try street food options during a day trip to Kien Giang
Must-try street food options during a day trip to Kien Giang
TRAVELicon  04/09/2020 

Visitors to Kien Giang often leave with a great impression of the locality due to its fabulous culture, the friendliness of local people, its shopping options, and range of street food. 

Traditional trade village of dry vermicelli and rice paper along Con River
Traditional trade village of dry vermicelli and rice paper along Con River
TRAVELicon  03/09/2020 

Located on the bank of Con River, An Thai – a traditional trade village of dry vermicelli and rice paper in Nhon Phuc Commune, An Nhon Town, in the south central coastal province of Binh Dinh, is over 100 years old.

A look at four of most famous Buddhist destinations nationwide
A look at four of most famous Buddhist destinations nationwide
TRAVELicon  03/09/2020 

Tay Thien, Yen Tu, and Da Lat Monasteries are among some of the unmissable Buddhist destinations located across the country, 

Leading homestays in Hanoi
Leading homestays in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  03/09/2020 

Mei Hideaway, Veque Homestay, and Hygge Homestay in Hanoi are among the top suggestions of places for tourists.

Famed stewed fish in the heart of the Old Quarter
Famed stewed fish in the heart of the Old Quarter
TRAVELicon  02/09/2020 

The old green Hang Be Market was well known for various ready-to-eat dishes.

Ripening rice fields in Vietnam's northwestern region
Ripening rice fields in Vietnam's northwestern region
TRAVELicon  02/09/2020 

Ripening rice terraced fields are one of Vietnam’s northwestern region most special attractions at this time of the year as autumn nears.

Reeling Hanoi tourism sector plots recovery
Reeling Hanoi tourism sector plots recovery
TRAVELicon  01/09/2020 

Tran Trung Hieu, deputy director of the Hanoi Tourism Department, talks on his department’s plan to attract tourists to the city in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Short tours in favour for National Day
Short tours in favour for National Day
TRAVELicon  01/09/2020 

People nationwide will enjoy a one-day holiday tomorrow to celebrate National Day and safe holidays are the order of the day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign arrivals to Vietnam down 66 per cent in eight months
Foreign arrivals to Vietnam down 66 per cent in eight months
TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

In the first eight months of 2020, foreign arrivals into Vietnam reached only 3.8 million, down by 67 per cent compared to the figure of 11.3 million recorded in the same period last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted travel.

Vietnam to reopen air routes to RoK, Japan on September 15
Vietnam to reopen air routes to RoK, Japan on September 15
TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has built a plan to resume international air routes, firstly the ones linking with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan on September 15.

Rice with salt: A delicacy of Hue imperial city
Rice with salt: A delicacy of Hue imperial city
TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

People in the imperial capital of Hue are very good at cooking so they have many recipes to create unique and delicious dishes using salt with cereals, vegetables, meat and fish. One of these delicacies is rice served with salt.

Amazing mobile sand dunes in Ninh Thuan province
Amazing mobile sand dunes in Ninh Thuan province
TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

Ninh Thuan is a land full of sunshine and wind all year round; therefore, many places in the locality are deserted, creating immensely beautiful sand dunes such as Nam Cuong red sand dune, Tuan Tu white sand dune and Phuoc Dinh mobile sand dune.

Vietnam serves nearly 3.8 million international tourists
Vietnam serves nearly 3.8 million international tourists
TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam served nearly 3.8 million international visitors in the first eight months of this year, a decrease of nearly 67% compared to the same period last year.

A trek up Vi Ba Mountain
A trek up Vi Ba Mountain
TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Vi Ba Mountain, also known as Lon (Big) Mountain, Vung Tau City, is ideal for trekkers. All along the trek are peaceful views with beaches on one side and cliffs on the other.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 