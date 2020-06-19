Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/06/2020 16:17:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims

 
 
20/06/2020    16:15 GMT+7

Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex is a special religious tourist site in an awe-inspiring landscape, with its front facing the lake and its back leaning into the mountain.

Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims
Tourists enjoy boat tour to Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex. — VNS Photos Minh Thu

It draws pilgrims and tourists who come to contemplate the unique architecture, enjoy the spectacular landscape and learn more about Buddhism.

Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex or Tam Chuc Buddhism Culture Centre is located in Kim Bang District, Ha Nam Province, about 1.5 hours driving from central Hanoi.

Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims
More services will be available at the site to serve tourists including kayaking. 

It’s accessible by cars or bikes as it’s 10km from the centre of Phu Ly Town, Ha Nam. The site hosted the 16th United Day of Vesak (Buddha's Birthday, Enlightenment and Passing Away) celebrations last year.

The site sits on the foundations of an ancient Tam Chuc Pagoda dating back to the Dinh Dynasty more than 1,000 years ago. Some parts of the new pagoda complex are under construction. The three-gate entrance looks imposing with architecture akin to an old citadel.

From the wharf, tourists get on boats with roofs designed like traditional temple roofs to reach the main area. On the way, they can enjoy the view of Luc Nhac (Six Bells) Lake. The lake comprises six islands, which legend has it are six bells brought down from heaven.

The Tam Chuc complex covers 5,100ha, of which the pagoda takes up 144ha divided into many parts, such as the Jade pagoda on the peak of That Tinh (Seven Stars) Mountain, Tam Chuc Temple, Tam The Pagoda (The Main Hall of Buddhas of the Three Times), Kwuan Yin Shrine and Shakyamuni Shrine where the heaviest Buddha statue in Southeast Asia (200 tonnes) is found.

Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex is built and decorated with sophisticated details. To reach the peak of That Tinh Mountain, tourists pass Vuon Kinh (Garden of Sutras), a monumental construction of 99 stone pillars. Each stands 13.5m high and weighs 200 tonnes.

It may take one day to view all of Tam The Pagoda. Apart from three giant Buddha statues weighing 80 tonnes each carved with gold inlaid bodhi leaves behind, the pagoda displays 12,000 murals depicting legends of Buddha carved on volcano rock by Indonesian artisans.

Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims
Three statues, weighing 80 tonnes each, at Tam The Pagoda. 
 

The 13m-high Jade Pagoda is considered a masterpiece of stone architecture. The entire structure is made of red granite weighing more than 2,000 tonnes, with no cement used in its joints. From Jade Pagoda, visitors can enjoy an aerial view of the entire complex. Pilgrims walk on 200 steps to reach the peak where the pagoda is located.

Visitors can use electric cars to discover the whole complex, with round trip tickets costing VND200,000 (US$8.7). 

Tourists can now also go kayaking at Tam Chuc Wharf, as well as enjoy afternoon tea on a boat between 4.30pm and 6.30pm everyday.

Le Xuan Huy, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex is the highlight of Ha Nam tourism.

“We have worked closely with travel agents and neighbouring provinces to boost local tourism, and revive the economy after the pandemic,” he said at a conference boosting tourism held last week.

“When the pandemic is under control, reviving tourism is very important. Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex is the highlighted destination as it’s an important religious site and has beautiful landscape. It connects other destinations nearby such as Huong Pagoda Complex and Trang An – Bai Dinh Complex.”  VNS

Minh Thu

Tam Chuc Pagoda ready for opening ceremony of Vesak 2019

Tam Chuc Pagoda ready for opening ceremony of Vesak 2019

All preparations are ready for the opening ceremony of the UN Day of Vesak celebrations at the Tam Chuc Buddhism Culture Centre in the northern province of Ha Nam.  

VN's largest pagoda complex beckons spring pilgrims

VN's largest pagoda complex beckons spring pilgrims

Thousands of pilgrims visit Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex in northern Ha Nam Province, the country's largest to pray for peace and luck.

Thousands descend on Tam Chuc pagoda during the start of Lunar New Year

Thousands descend on Tam Chuc pagoda during the start of Lunar New Year

As the nation’s largest temple, Tam Chuc pagoda in Ha Nam has seen hordes of people flock to the site during the opening days of the Lunar New Year.

 
 

Other News

.
Bat Trang pottery village
Bat Trang pottery village
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.

A roadtrip of a lifetime
A roadtrip of a lifetime
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

A year on the road, 18 countries visited and 16,000 kilometres covered. As cycle rides go, you’d be hard pressed to find one tougher.

Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.

President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum closes for annual maintenance
President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum closes for annual maintenance
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi City’s Ba Dinh District will close from June 15 to August 15 for annual maintenance work, according to the mausoleum’s Management Board.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau through the lens of foreign photographers
Ba Ria-Vung Tau through the lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

A number of foreign photographers have thrilled viewers by capturing several striking images from across the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Together in tourism
Together in tourism
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

It’s the watering season for the terraced fields in the mountains of Bac Ha District in the northern province of Lao Cai. 

Da Lat among best cheese producers in Asia: CNN
Da Lat among best cheese producers in Asia: CNN
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

CNN travel has posted an article claiming that Vietnam’s Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat is capable of producing some of the best cheese in all of Asia.

Japan to ease travel curbs to four countries, including Vietnam
Japan to ease travel curbs to four countries, including Vietnam
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on June 18 that Japan is in talks to make exceptions to its entry ban on Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, as it seeks to ease travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Tien Giang man travels the world by motorbike
Tien Giang man travels the world by motorbike
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Tran Dang Khoa, born in 1987 in Tien Giang Province, has returned to Vietnam after 1,111 days travelling the world on his motorbike.

Sample succulent organic duck in Binh Duong
Sample succulent organic duck in Binh Duong
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Vịt Cu Chì Restaurant is a friendly, cosy outdoors spot that has specialised in organic duck dishes for many years in Thu Dau Mot Town near HCM City. My Duyen reports.  

Post-Covid-19 travel: safety is top priority
Post-Covid-19 travel: safety is top priority
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

‘Vietnamese travel Vietnam’, the program initiated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, officially kicked off on June 1.

Ho Chi Minh City bar listed among best in world
Ho Chi Minh City bar listed among best in world
TRAVELicon  18/06/2020 

News publication the Guardian of the UK has devised a list of the best bars in the world, with The Deck Saigon of Ho Chi Minh City being named among them.

Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.

KTO to launch promotions to lure Vietnamese tourists
KTO to launch promotions to lure Vietnamese tourists
TRAVELicon  18/06/2020 

The Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) will launch many events online and offline to promote the image of Korean tourism in the Vietnamese market.

Escape busy HCM City to Tay Ninh for the weekend
Escape busy HCM City to Tay Ninh for the weekend
TRAVELicon  18/06/2020 

If you are looking for a quiet place, spiritual blessings and natural wonders for the weekend but do not have too much time, Tay Ninh Province is a perfect option.

Dishes from clams, a highlight in Vietnam’s cuisine
Dishes from clams, a highlight in Vietnam’s cuisine
TRAVELicon  18/06/2020 

Hanoi is in the middle of summer with temperatures reaching above 40 degrees Celsius at times. The hot weather makes it hard to enjoy food, but for baby clams and some cold beer, I can make an exception.

Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

For a long time, villages around the West Lake in Quang Ba, Tay Ho and Nghi Tam in Hanoi have been well known for making lotus tea. It is the scented tea that forms the delicate art of enjoying lotus tea- a special gift of Hanoians.

Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province
Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

Visitors coming to Hoai Khao village, northern province of Cao Bang will be amazed by unique cultural values of local Dao Tien ethnic people.

Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
PHOTOSicon  17/06/2020 

Terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district, Hoa Binh province, are promised to be a great potential for the commune to promote local tourism development.

Explore Vietnam’s beautiful sites by kayak
Explore Vietnam’s beautiful sites by kayak
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

If you're looking for a place to kayak in Vietnam, Ha Long Bay, Ba Be Lake or Tuyen Lam Lake are the best places to enjoy Vietnam’s most beautiful landscapes from the water.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 