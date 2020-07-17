Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide

20/07/2020    17:31 GMT+7

Bui Vien and Nguyen Hue streets located in HCM City and pedestrian streets around Ho Guom in Hanoi are popular suggestion for tourists to enjoy the country’s nightlife and take part in a full range of entertainment activities.

leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide hinh 1

Bui Vien is a famous backpacker street situated in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City. Visitors can take in the area’s noisy sounds and music, with the street widely known as a place that never sleeps. (Photo: iStock)

leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide hinh 2

Bui Vien pedestrian street is home to numerous restaurants and bars. Local Saigonese people enjoy tasting beer and basking in the bustling nightlife on the street. Singing karaoke on the sidewalk and visiting a massage parlor are among suggestions for activities. (Photo: iStock)

leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide hinh 3

Nguyen Hue pedestrian street is a location that can hold major cultural events in Ho Chi Minh City. At night local people and tourists walk around or try rollerblading. Delicious drinks such as milk tea, lemon tea, and iced milk coffee are easy to find there. (Photo: iStock)

leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide hinh 4

Pedestrian streets around Ho Guom (Sword Lake) are a popular spot to hangout for people in Hanoi every weekend. All activities have resumed since the conclusion of the novel coronavirus, with visitors treated to seeing young people practice modern forms of dancing, children playing folk games, and many street vendors. (Photo: Duy Hieu)

leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide hinh 5

Sampling Trang Tien ice cream and taking check-in photos are unmissable experiences in the area. (Photo: iStock)

leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide hinh 6

In the heart of the capital’s Old Quarter, Ta Hien street usually gets busy at around 7pm. Some of the famous food on offer includes seafood and grilled meat, with guests also able to drink lemon tea and beer. (Photo: iStock)

 
leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide hinh 7

Situated in the Central Highland province Lam Dong, Da Lat night market is full of awesome food outlets after 5pm. Indeed, they are mostly known for delicacies such as bean milk, baked rice paper, soup, and skewers, all of which can be purchased at reasonable prices. (Photo: iStock)

leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide hinh 8

Most notably, the market features a special space called Hong Kong corner, with many young people snapping nice check-in photos there. (Photo: iStock)

leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide hinh 9

Hoi An night market in the central province of Quang Nam sparkles with colourful lanterns at night. Some popular suggestions for food include Cao Lau, a typical local dish made with noodles, pork, and herbs, Mi Quang, a type of noodle soup, and sweet soup. (Photo: iStock)

leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide hinh 10

Helio night market in Da Nang is a small-scale location best known for cheap and delicious seafood, entertainment games, and art performances. (Photo: iStock)

leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide hinh 11

Tay Do night market in Can Tho is renowned for fruit, food, and jewelry. It’s the most bustling market in the entire Mekong Delta region. (Photo: iStock)

VOV

 
 

