Leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide

Bui Vien and Nguyen Hue streets located in HCM City and pedestrian streets around Ho Guom in Hanoi are popular suggestion for tourists to enjoy the country’s nightlife and take part in a full range of entertainment activities.

Bui Vien is a famous backpacker street situated in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City. Visitors can take in the area’s noisy sounds and music, with the street widely known as a place that never sleeps. (Photo: iStock)

Bui Vien pedestrian street is home to numerous restaurants and bars. Local Saigonese people enjoy tasting beer and basking in the bustling nightlife on the street. Singing karaoke on the sidewalk and visiting a massage parlor are among suggestions for activities. (Photo: iStock)

Nguyen Hue pedestrian street is a location that can hold major cultural events in Ho Chi Minh City. At night local people and tourists walk around or try rollerblading. Delicious drinks such as milk tea, lemon tea, and iced milk coffee are easy to find there. (Photo: iStock)

Pedestrian streets around Ho Guom (Sword Lake) are a popular spot to hangout for people in Hanoi every weekend. All activities have resumed since the conclusion of the novel coronavirus, with visitors treated to seeing young people practice modern forms of dancing, children playing folk games, and many street vendors. (Photo: Duy Hieu)

Sampling Trang Tien ice cream and taking check-in photos are unmissable experiences in the area. (Photo: iStock)

In the heart of the capital’s Old Quarter, Ta Hien street usually gets busy at around 7pm. Some of the famous food on offer includes seafood and grilled meat, with guests also able to drink lemon tea and beer. (Photo: iStock)

Situated in the Central Highland province Lam Dong, Da Lat night market is full of awesome food outlets after 5pm. Indeed, they are mostly known for delicacies such as bean milk, baked rice paper, soup, and skewers, all of which can be purchased at reasonable prices. (Photo: iStock)

Most notably, the market features a special space called Hong Kong corner, with many young people snapping nice check-in photos there. (Photo: iStock)

Hoi An night market in the central province of Quang Nam sparkles with colourful lanterns at night. Some popular suggestions for food include Cao Lau, a typical local dish made with noodles, pork, and herbs, Mi Quang, a type of noodle soup, and sweet soup. (Photo: iStock)

Helio night market in Da Nang is a small-scale location best known for cheap and delicious seafood, entertainment games, and art performances. (Photo: iStock)

Tay Do night market in Can Tho is renowned for fruit, food, and jewelry. It’s the most bustling market in the entire Mekong Delta region. (Photo: iStock)

