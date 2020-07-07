Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/07/2020 07:58:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs

10/07/2020    07:52 GMT+7

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

leading vietnamese locations to view coral reefs hinh 1

Located in the southern province of Kien Giang, Phu Quoc island is one of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations each summer. Coral reefs on the island are diversified in terms of colours and shapes. (Photo: Nguyen Quang Ngoc)

leading vietnamese locations to view coral reefs hinh 2

The coral reefs on Thom, Dam, and Roi islands are favourite spots for visitors to view. The most suitable time for those activities is between May and July each year. (Photo: joras)

leading vietnamese locations to view coral reefs hinh 3

Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa is highly renowned for featuring pristine beauty. Hon Mun, also known as Mun island, is a renowned place where guests can take in the spectacular coral reefs. (Photo: No.accent.pls)

leading vietnamese locations to view coral reefs hinh 4

Tourists will spend a total of 45 minutes travelling from Cau Da port to the island, before taking part in a short training course before enjoying scuba diving activities on Hon Mun. (Photo: Aronis_photography)

 
leading vietnamese locations to view coral reefs hinh 5

Travel website Lonely Planet ranks Con Dao island among the hottest emerging destinations throughout Asia. (Photo: Hynkahen)

leading vietnamese locations to view coral reefs hinh 6

Experiencing scuba diving on Con Dao island is an activity not to be missed by tourists as they can be close to nature while watching coral reefs there (Photo: Huynguyen7411)

leading vietnamese locations to view coral reefs hinh 7

Cu Lao Cham, also known as the Cham islands, are a small archipelago off the coast of the central province of Quang Nam. The location is an emerging destination for many young people these days due to the area’s pristine beauty, coral reefs, and array of attractive outdoor activities, including scuba diving. (Photo: jess_french3)

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Bird’s nest tours in HCM City wow visitors
Bird’s nest tours in HCM City wow visitors
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

New or diversified tourism products are being introduced by many travel agents in Ho Chi Minh City to attract more holidaymakers. 

Ha Long tour boats at risk of closing due to lack of customers
Ha Long tour boats at risk of closing due to lack of customers
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Many tour boats in Ha Long Bay may have to close and go bankrupt, said Chairman of Quang Ninh People Committee Nguyen Van Thang at a meeting session with the provincial people's council.

Dai Yem waterfalls in Moc Chau
Dai Yem waterfalls in Moc Chau
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

The waterfall of Dai Yem, also known as Nang or Ban Vat, is located in Muong Sang commune, Moc Chau district in the northern province of Son La.

UNESCO recognises Dak Nong Geopark as the third global geopark in Vietnam
UNESCO recognises Dak Nong Geopark as the third global geopark in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board has recognised the Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

Hanoi dotted with Da Lat purple phoenix flowers
Hanoi dotted with Da Lat purple phoenix flowers
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Residents in the capital have been amazed in recent days to find the poetic purple colour of phoenix flowers, whose origins come from Da Lat, with the trees currently in full bloom, creating a brilliant blaze of colour around the capital.

16th HCM City Tourism Festival slated for mid-July
16th HCM City Tourism Festival slated for mid-July
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

The 16th edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival is set to take place from July 16 to 19, the municipal Department of Tourism and the HCM City Tourism Association announced on July 8.

The New York Times spotlights epic landscape of Quang Binh
The New York Times spotlights epic landscape of Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

Patrick Scott, a reporter from The New York Times, has shared his memorable experiences of a visit to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Vietnam’s Quang Binh province and more memories from his trip to the country.

COVID-19 takes toll on tourism in first half
COVID-19 takes toll on tourism in first half
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic brought down the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam to close to 3.7 million in the first half of the year, a 57 percent decline year-on-year.

Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

Vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days
Vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days
TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

A worldwide journey on motorbike lasting a total of 1111 days by Tran Dang Dang Khoa can be viewed through many of the impressive images captured during his trip.

Colourful bamboo basket boats in Quang Nam’s mural village attracts visitors
Colourful bamboo basket boats in Quang Nam’s mural village attracts visitors
TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

Tam Thanh Village in Tam Ky Town in the central province of Quang Nam has lured more visitors thanks to a bamboo basket boat project.

Sapa, Ninh Binh named among top 14 rising hotspots in Asia
Sapa, Ninh Binh named among top 14 rising hotspots in Asia
TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

Two of the nation’s leading tourist destinations, Sa Pa and Ninh Binh, have been listed among 14 up-and-coming destinations across Asia to visit this year, according to travel magazine Trips to Discover.

Vietnamese food: Grilled pork skewer
Vietnamese food: Grilled pork skewer
TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

It may look like a simple snack, but the main ingredients for grilled pork skewers are love, care, and of course, plenty of flavour. But be warned.... one is never enough.

Grills to savour at Gojumong Casual
Grills to savour at Gojumong Casual
TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

Seventy-five days have now passed since Vietnam reported any community transmission of COVID-19. It’s been an unusual year for students, with schools closed and classes held online. 

How Hanoi’s lotus-scented tea is made
How Hanoi’s lotus-scented tea is made
TRAVELicon  07/07/2020 

Flavoring green tea with lotus scent is a manual process and no chemicals are allowed.

Must-try northwestern region dishes
Must-try northwestern region dishes
TRAVELicon  07/07/2020 

Grilled chicken in bamboo tube, minced pork grilled in dong leaves, and purple sticky rice are must-try dishes in Vietnam's northwestern region.

A close look at the stunning natural rock pools of Vietnam
A close look at the stunning natural rock pools of Vietnam
TRAVELicon  07/07/2020 

Natural rock pools that are situated next to the sea and are surrounded by magnificent cliffs nearby boast a pristine beauty and are fast becoming a popular tourist attraction.

Hue proves to be ideal destination for filmmakers due to romantic landscapes
Hue proves to be ideal destination for filmmakers due to romantic landscapes
TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

Many directors believe that Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has the potential to become a film studio, as the locality is able to provide an attractive destination for filmmakers to use in the future.

Discovering Fun Island in Nha Trang city
Discovering Fun Island in Nha Trang city
TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

Fun Island is one of the few places in Nha Trang city that is able to maintain its pristine beauty and peaceful atmosphere, quickly developing into a popular new tourist attraction this summer.

Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

Hanoi and its creative residents invent a lot of small food that make your mouth water every time you think about salty or sweet.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 