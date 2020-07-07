Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

Located in the southern province of Kien Giang, Phu Quoc island is one of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations each summer. Coral reefs on the island are diversified in terms of colours and shapes. (Photo: Nguyen Quang Ngoc)

The coral reefs on Thom, Dam, and Roi islands are favourite spots for visitors to view. The most suitable time for those activities is between May and July each year. (Photo: joras)

Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa is highly renowned for featuring pristine beauty. Hon Mun, also known as Mun island, is a renowned place where guests can take in the spectacular coral reefs. (Photo: No.accent.pls)

Tourists will spend a total of 45 minutes travelling from Cau Da port to the island, before taking part in a short training course before enjoying scuba diving activities on Hon Mun. (Photo: Aronis_photography)

Travel website Lonely Planet ranks Con Dao island among the hottest emerging destinations throughout Asia. (Photo: Hynkahen)

Experiencing scuba diving on Con Dao island is an activity not to be missed by tourists as they can be close to nature while watching coral reefs there (Photo: Huynguyen7411)

Cu Lao Cham, also known as the Cham islands, are a small archipelago off the coast of the central province of Quang Nam. The location is an emerging destination for many young people these days due to the area’s pristine beauty, coral reefs, and array of attractive outdoor activities, including scuba diving. (Photo: jess_french3)

