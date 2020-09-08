Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Life on Tay Con Linh Mountain

09/09/2020    09:54 GMT+7

Tay Con Linh Mountain in Ha Giang Province is home to around 200 families of Co Lao ethnic people, a small group among the 54 ethnic peoples in Vietnam.

Farming is a part of Co Lao’s life in the rural area. All family members including kids work together, from planting rice to collecting corns and tea, to make ends meet.

Although the life of local people is hard, they always have a smile on their face.

Life on Tay Con Linh Mountain

A bird’s eye view of terraced rice fields found ubiquitously on Tay Con Linh Mountain. – Photos: Trung Dinh

Life on Tay Con Linh Mountain
A local girl with big smile on her face is planting rice.
Life on Tay Con Linh Mountain

Locals collecting corns on a field.

Life on Tay Con Linh Mountain
Two boys walking on high tea trees to collect young tea leaves.
 
Life on Tay Con Linh Mountain

Most of local kids live far away from school and have to walk to school. The dropout rate is high.

Life on Tay Con Linh Mountain

A family meal. Photos: Trung Dinh

Life on Tay Con Linh Mountain
Just keep your smile!

Trung Dinh (SGT)

