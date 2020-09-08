Life on Tay Con Linh Mountain

Tay Con Linh Mountain in Ha Giang Province is home to around 200 families of Co Lao ethnic people, a small group among the 54 ethnic peoples in Vietnam.

Farming is a part of Co Lao’s life in the rural area. All family members including kids work together, from planting rice to collecting corns and tea, to make ends meet.

Although the life of local people is hard, they always have a smile on their face.

A bird’s eye view of terraced rice fields found ubiquitously on Tay Con Linh Mountain. – Photos: Trung Dinh A local girl with big smile on her face is planting rice.

Locals collecting corns on a field. Two boys walking on high tea trees to collect young tea leaves.

Most of local kids live far away from school and have to walk to school. The dropout rate is high. A family meal. Photos: Trung Dinh Just keep your smile!

Trung Dinh (SGT)

