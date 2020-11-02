Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests

The best flavours of local cuisine are being offered at five-star hotels in HCM City as part of a programme to promote Vietnamese dishes to local and foreign visitors.

Hủ tiếu gà đen Ben Tre (Ben Tre style rice noodle soup with evil chicken) is offered at the five-star Grand Saigon Hotel in HCM City as part of a programme to promote Vietnamese dishes to local and foreign visitors. — VNS Photo Thu Hang

Hủ tiếu gà đen Ben Tre (Ben Tre style rice noodle soup with evil chicken), cơm trái dừa Ben Tre (Ben Tre style coconut rice), and bún cá dầm Bình Thuan (Binh Thuan style fresh vermicelli noodle soup with mackerel) are three new local dishes being offered at the five-star Grand Saigon Hotel in the city.

Ben Tre style coconut rice, which is listed as one of the top 100 most delicious Vietnamese foods, and Ben Tre style rice noodle soup with evil chicken are popular, healthy delicacies that can be served as daily meals, said Tran Anh Thuy, chairman of Young Entrepreneurs Association in Ben Tre Province.

The hotel in coordination with Vietnam Tourism Association has added 28 typical dishes of various localities to serve its guests, Truong Duc Hung, director of Grand Hotel, said.

Nguyen Huu Tho, chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said that Vietnamese cuisine is ranked among the top favorite cuisines in the world.

The offering of the best local delicacies at five-star hotels will help promote Vietnamese cuisine to domestic and foreign visitors, he said. The involvement of local culinary artists and experts in the programme will also add value to local delicacies.

The offerings will also contribute to the recovery of the domestic travel market amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tho said. VNS

Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk People in Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta, known as the kingdom of coconut, use the fruit for cooking, handicrafts and other items.