Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/08/2020 11:38:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Lost on Kho Islet

04/08/2020    10:16 GMT+7

The lesser-known Kho (Dry) Islet in Binh Dinh Province’s Quy Nhon City has attracted many visitors in the recent years with its pristine beauty and delicious seafood.

Lost on Kho Islet
The lesser-known Kho (Dry) Islet in Binh Dinh Province’s Quy Nhon City has attracted many visitors in recent years with its pristine beauty and delicious seafood. VNA/VNS Photo

The islet is located about 20 km from the center of Quy Nhon, a coastal town in south-central Binh Dinh Province.

As its name suggests, the islet is dry and there are no trees. And no one lives there. It is very small and wild but it attracts a large number of adventurers and tourists because of its pristine, untouched and peaceful beauty.

 

Visitors can enjoy a range of typical beach activities, including playing adventure beach games and snacking on seafood. A boat or jet ski is available for rent at VND300,000 - 500,000 (US$13-22) per group or VND50,000 per person for a ride.

Kho Islet is also an ideal spot for coral diving in Quy Nhon, apart from Cu Lao Xanh and Ky Co islands. The islet is also well-known as a preservation area for turtles. If you stay overnight, you will have an opportunity to see turtles that come to this small island to reproduce.  VNS

Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'

Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'

Situated on Nhon Ly Island, 25 km away and a 20-minute boat ride from Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh province, Ky Co beach is fondly dubbed the "Maldives of Vietnam."

 
 

Other News

.
Much to do to bring tourism back to life
Much to do to bring tourism back to life
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Phung Quang Thang, director of Hanoitourist Company, vice chairman of the Vietnam Society of Travel Agents (VISTA), talks to Minh Thu about hard time of Vietnamese tourism.

The simple delights of a market tour in Quang Binh
The simple delights of a market tour in Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

Dong Hoi is the capital of Quang Binh Province, but it lacks the hustle and bustle of other big cities in Vietnam. 

Lan Ha Bay – a paradise on earth
Lan Ha Bay – a paradise on earth
TRAVELicon  03/08/2020 

Lan Ha Bay, on the east of Cat Ba island near Hai Phong city, is dubbed the “forgotten paradise”. The bay is now on the radar of those who want to get close to nature.

Go nuts for donuts in Da Lat
Go nuts for donuts in Da Lat
TRAVELicon  03/08/2020 

Banh tieu xoi (Vietnamese donut with sticky rice) is one of the superbly tasty dishes of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, according to Hanoian Le Hoa.

Old wells bring vitality to villages
Old wells bring vitality to villages
TRAVELicon  02/08/2020 

Hoa Lu District in the northern province of Ninh Binh was established in 1907 and is surrounded by mountains and plains. 

Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight schedules due to storm Sinlaku
Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight schedules due to storm Sinlaku
TRAVELicon  02/08/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has cancelled flights to and from Tho Xuan airport in Thanh Hoa central province and Vinh airport in central Nghe An province on August 2 

Ta Nang – Phan Dung, a scenic trekking route
Ta Nang – Phan Dung, a scenic trekking route
TRAVELicon  02/08/2020 

At about 300 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City, Ta Nang – Phan Dung in Vietnam’s central region is regarded as one of the most beautiful trekking routes in Vietnam.

Thanh Tien paper flower making village
Thanh Tien paper flower making village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  02/08/2020 

Over its 300-year history, the Thanh Tien paper flower making village is one of the attractive traditional craft villages in the ancient imperial city of Hue.

Radiant bridge in Tra Su cajuput forest
Radiant bridge in Tra Su cajuput forest
TRAVELicon  02/08/2020 

Tourists visiting Tra Su cajuput forest cannot but admire An Giang Tourimex for its creative and special artistic facilities in the cajuput forest that have been emerging since the company started improving the tourist area. 

VN travel hit by COVID-19 again
VN travel hit by COVID-19 again
TRAVELicon  01/08/2020 

As new cases of COVID-19 are being identified in a number of localities, the inroads made by the country’s tourism sector over the last few months via a domestic market stimulus programme are now at risk of stalling.

Life in Quang Ninh province’s Quan Lan island
Life in Quang Ninh province’s Quan Lan island
TRAVELicon  01/08/2020 

Quan Lan island, which has a population of over 8,000 people, covers a total area of around 11 square kilometres in Quan Lan and Minh Chau communes in Van Don district, Quang Ninh province.

Vietnamese food: Offal stew
Vietnamese food: Offal stew
TRAVELicon  01/08/2020 

Although it may not be to everybody's taste, offal stew is a popular dish in HCM City due to its affordability, taste and creaminess. It can be eaten with bread and instant noodles. Are you a fan?

Beautiful seaweed field in Ninh Thuan
Beautiful seaweed field in Ninh Thuan
TRAVELicon  01/08/2020 

Located 10km south of Phan Rang-Thap Cham city, a beautiful seaweed field stretching more than 2km along a beach in Tu Thien village, Ninh Thuan province has become a magnet for tourists.

Classical beauty of Tu Duc Tomb as captured by foreigners
Classical beauty of Tu Duc Tomb as captured by foreigners
TRAVELicon  01/08/2020 

The tomb of former King Tu Duc is considered one the most popular tourist attractions amongst the royal mausoleums in Hue city, central Vietnam. 

Kon Tum, where the wild leaves are
Kon Tum, where the wild leaves are
TRAVELicon  01/08/2020 

For veteran Hoang Minh Binh, gỏi lá (leaf salad) is a speciality of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum because the dish carries the deep characteristics of the mountain.

VN travel firms brace for second Covid-19 wave
VN travel firms brace for second Covid-19 wave
TRAVELicon  31/07/2020 

The tourism sector in Vietnam, which was just bouncing back from the slump caused by the pandemic for over six months, is once again reeling under the second wave of Covid-19, 

Thousands of Asian openbills forage for food in central Vietnam
Thousands of Asian openbills forage for food in central Vietnam
TRAVELicon  31/07/2020 

Visitors will have a rare chance to see more than 4,000 Asian openbills, an endangered species in Vietnam, congregate near Dam River in Quang Nam Province’s Tam Ky Town.

Unique traditional craft of soya sauce making in Ban Village
Unique traditional craft of soya sauce making in Ban Village
TRAVELicon  31/07/2020 

Soya sauce is a traditional dish of the Vietnamese people. The dish can be found in many localities, but the most delicious one is made by locals in Ban Yen Nhan Town, My Hao District, Hung Yen Province.

Hoi An life seen through café windows
Hoi An life seen through café windows
TRAVELicon  31/07/2020 

A small coffee shop in Hoi An in central Vietnam attracts many visitors with its appealing views and good drinks.

Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
TRAVELicon  30/07/2020 

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri Town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 