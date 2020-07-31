Lost on Kho Islet

The lesser-known Kho (Dry) Islet in Binh Dinh Province’s Quy Nhon City has attracted many visitors in the recent years with its pristine beauty and delicious seafood.

The islet is located about 20 km from the center of Quy Nhon, a coastal town in south-central Binh Dinh Province.

As its name suggests, the islet is dry and there are no trees. And no one lives there. It is very small and wild but it attracts a large number of adventurers and tourists because of its pristine, untouched and peaceful beauty.

Visitors can enjoy a range of typical beach activities, including playing adventure beach games and snacking on seafood. A boat or jet ski is available for rent at VND300,000 - 500,000 (US$13-22) per group or VND50,000 per person for a ride.

Kho Islet is also an ideal spot for coral diving in Quy Nhon, apart from Cu Lao Xanh and Ky Co islands. The islet is also well-known as a preservation area for turtles. If you stay overnight, you will have an opportunity to see turtles that come to this small island to reproduce. VNS