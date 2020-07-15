Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty

16/07/2020    21:10 GMT+7

Located 30km from Sa Ky fishing port in Quang Ngai province, Ly Son island has been emerged as an attractive tourist destination in recent years thanks to its pristine beaches.

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty

Ly Son island district in the central province of Quang Ngai consists of three islands: Dao Lon (Big Island), Dao Be (Small Island) and Hon Mu Cu (Mu Cu Islet) (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty


Weather on the islands is generally cool and sunny year round (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty



The Big Island, also known as Cù Lao Ré, hosts Lý Sơn’s centre, while Mù Cu Islet, the smallest of the three islands, is currently unpopulated (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty



Gieng Tien (Fairy Well) dormant volcano on Ly Son island is around one million years old (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty



Volcanic eruptions have formed various beautiful features on the islands such as Hang Cau (Cau Cave) (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty



Hang Cau (Cau Cave) was formed by volcanic eruptions long ago (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty



Hang Cau (Cau Cave) is an attraction (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty



Thoi Loi Mountain, 170 metres above sea level, is a dormant volcano (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty



Ly Son island district’s flag tower is located on Thoi Loi peak, the highest point on Ly Son island (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty



Seaweed is a specialty that is highly recommended for visitors to Ly Son island (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

 
Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty



Beautiful mountain roads lead to Chua Hang (cave pagoda) (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty



To Vo gate was formed by volcanic eruption millions of years ago. It is now a popular check-in venue for tourists to the island (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty



Scallion and garlic are two major crops in Ly Son island district (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty



With crystal clear water and silky white sand, Small Island is dubbed Vietnamese Maldives (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty



An aerial view of Small Island (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)

Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism

Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism

A 34-year-old man with childlike appearance is a the successful investors in tourism in Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province.

Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island

Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island

Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.

 
 

