Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty

Located 30km from Sa Ky fishing port in Quang Ngai province, Ly Son island has been emerged as an attractive tourist destination in recent years thanks to its pristine beaches.
Ly Son island district in the central province of Quang Ngai consists of three islands: Dao Lon (Big Island), Dao Be (Small Island) and Hon Mu Cu (Mu Cu Islet) (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Weather on the islands is generally cool and sunny year round (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
The Big Island, also known as Cù Lao Ré, hosts Lý Sơn’s centre, while Mù Cu Islet, the smallest of the three islands, is currently unpopulated (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Gieng Tien (Fairy Well) dormant volcano on Ly Son island is around one million years old (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Volcanic eruptions have formed various beautiful features on the islands such as Hang Cau (Cau Cave) (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Hang Cau (Cau Cave) was formed by volcanic eruptions long ago (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Hang Cau (Cau Cave) is an attraction (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Thoi Loi Mountain, 170 metres above sea level, is a dormant volcano (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Ly Son island district’s flag tower is located on Thoi Loi peak, the highest point on Ly Son island (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Seaweed is a specialty that is highly recommended for visitors to Ly Son island (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Beautiful mountain roads lead to Chua Hang (cave pagoda) (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
To Vo gate was formed by volcanic eruption millions of years ago. It is now a popular check-in venue for tourists to the island (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Scallion and garlic are two major crops in Ly Son island district (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
With crystal clear water and silky white sand, Small Island is dubbed Vietnamese Maldives (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
An aerial view of Small Island (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
A 34-year-old man with childlike appearance is a the successful investors in tourism in Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province.
Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.
