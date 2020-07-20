Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Many tourist sites busy with summer holiday crowds

24/07/2020    15:52 GMT+7

Many major tourist sites in Vietnam are jammed at this time of the year when people flock for summer holidays after the Covid-19 pandemic.

These days, the number of visitors to local tourist sites has sharply increased following post-Covid-19 appealing travel marketing programmes. Families are taking advantage of the offers to enjoy the summer holidays with their children. 

Nguyen Ha from Hoang Mai District in Hanoi said that her family took a tour to the southern central city of Nha Trang where she saw severe congestion at Cau Da Port when visitors flocked there to take boats to visit local islands.

According to Khanh Hoa Province’s Tourism Association, in the first two weeks of July, tourists to the province increased 4 to 5 fold against June.

 

 Passengers at Noi Bai International Airport


All domestic air routes from and to Cam Ranh International Airport in the province has also been resumed. The airport serves 90-100 flights per day with a total passenger number of around 8,000, equal to 80% before the pandemic.

Thu Trang from Dong Da District, Hanoi, was shocked by the jam at the northern province of Quang Ninh’s tourist sites and restaurants. She had to queue for quite long to buy tickets to visit Ha Long Bay.

Nguyen Thi Bao, chairman of Quang Ninh Province’s Tourism Association said that Quang Ninh Museum recently welcomed around 9,000 visitors per day. The figure for Ha Long City was around 100,000 people per day.

The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai which is home to Sapa Town has seen tourist growth of 80% against early this year.

Many other tourist sites in Vietnam such as Cat Ba in Haiphong and Phu Quoc in Kien Giang are experiencing similar situations.

Not only tourist destinations, but also airports are also experiencing the passenger surge. So far this year, the number of domestic visitors to Danang has been higher than in the same period last year. At present, Danang receives 80 domestic flights compared to 70 last year.

It is common to see long lines of people queuing for check-in procedures at big airports.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has asked localities to tighten control over tourism activities to ensure quality and to detect violations. Dtinews

 
 

.
. Latest news

