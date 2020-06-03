Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Mekong Delta seeks ways to lure visitors

 
 
04/06/2020    10:14 GMT+7

The Mekong Delta Tourism Association has launched a tourism promotion plan to attract more visitors by December.

Tra Su cajuput forest in An Giang Province is the most popular attraction in the Mekong Delta Region. Photo baotintuc.vn

Tran Huu Hiep, the association’s chairman, said: “The plan aims to attract more local visitors and welcome international tourists, especially those from Southeast Asia.”

The plan has the participation of 57 serviced accommodation businesses, 36 food and beverage service businesses, 25 tourism areas, and 22 tourism agencies in the region.

All of them have committed to offer 10-50 per cent discounts on service prices.

Trinh Cong Vinh, chairman of the Bac Lieu Tourism Association, said the province would reduce entrance fees by 10-20 per cent for its 12 tourism areas. The province is also working on development of agricultural tourism in Phuoc Long and Hong Dan districts.

An Giang Province has completed the upgrade of landscape and facilities for the Trà Sư cajuput forest, which is expected to help attract more cranes and other birds, and raise visitors' interest in the site.

Earlier this year, Tra Su was recognised as the most beautiful forest in Vietnam by the Vietnam Records Organisation. It has the longest bamboo bridge in the country.

 

Meanwhile, Vietravel, one of the country’s leading tourism agencies, is creating a new tour linking provinces and cities in the region, including Can Tho, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu and Ca Mau.

Le Dinh Minh Thy, director of Vietravel's Can Tho and Southwest region, said: “The new tour has been welcomed by our customers, who love day-long tours to discover the Mekong region.”

Hiep, chairman of the Mekong Tourism Association, has encouraged tourism businesses and organisations in the region to enhance cooperation with HCM City to develop the tourism plan.

According to provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta, the number of arrivals in the region in the first four months of the year fell by 41.6 per cent compared to the same period last year, while revenue fell 42 per cent.  VNS

If you have yet to visit Tra Su cajuput forest in the flooding season, you should do it in summer, when sudden rains start to ease the dry weather. 

An Giang has approved the Tra Su cajuput forest protection and sustainable management plan for 2019-30 period in a bid to protect the wetland’s eco-systems.

 
 

.
