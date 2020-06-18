More localities to pilot double-decker buses

The south-central coast province of Binh Thuan and the southern coast province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will launch double-decker bus services following a recent decision by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
A double-decker bus in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Anh Viet
The Ministry of Transport is responsible for guiding the two localities to pilot the transport services, which aims to boost local tourism activities.
Hanoi was the first locality to put double-decker buses into operation in 2018. The service has also been introduced in Danang, Quang Ninh, and Ho Chi Minh City. Dtinews
Double-decker bus services officially come into operation in HCMC
A new open top double-decker bus service was officially launched in Ho Chi Minh City on January 15 with several foreign tourists noting their positive impression of the southern city’s first modern double-decker bus system.
