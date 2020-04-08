More tourist trains on Hanoi-Lao Cai route to be operated

Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will run more trains linking the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai which is home to the tourist town of Sapa from this month to meet higher demand.

After suspending services due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the railway company resumed the operation of the tourist train pair SP3 and SP4 on Hanoi - Lao Cai starting on June 19 with two trips per week.

However, to satisfy rising demand, the company has decided to run daily trips on the route from July 9.

Passengers will be offered preferential tickets of just VND260,000 for each soft seat with air conditioning from the previous VND400,000 (USD17.39).

Two other train pairs SP1/SP2 and SP7/SP8 on the Hanoi-Lao Cai route remained suspended after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vietnam Railways Corporation is set to suffer from total losses of VND1.39 trillion (USD60.86 million) this year, down 23% on-year.

The firm plans to invest around VND1.01 trillion (USD44.17 million) into train equipment this year. Dtinews