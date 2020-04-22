Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 17:00:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop

 
 
23/04/2020    11:44 GMT+7

More than three-quarters of tourism firms expect their revenue in the second quarter to fall more than 80 per cent from the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign visitors in Hoi An Old Town. — Photo sggp.org.vn

According to a survey done by the Viet Nam Tourism Advisory Council (TAB) and the Private Economic Development Research Board with nearly 400 tourism and travel firms between April 13 and 17, 77 per cent of tourism and travel firms estimated the loss.

The survey aimed to update the business situation of the industry and understand the difficulties of firms to report to the Government and make recommendations to help them recover after the pandemic.

Among nearly 400 firms in the survey, 51 per cent were tour operators, 15 per cent hotels and 14 per cent transport services. Ninety-two per cent of the firms were small- and medium-sized enterprises with less than 100 employees.

The results also demonstrated that 71 per cent of firms reported a revenue decrease of at least 70 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Two-thirds of the firms had to cut their workforces in half while nearly 20 per cent had to sack all their employees.

Of the surveyed firms, about 10 per cent had completely shut down their businesses.

 

When asked about the future, 82.7 per cent of the firms thought their business activities might return to normal at the beginning of Q3.

TAB said that together with the firms’ own solutions, they also needed financial and policy support from the Government.

A representative of TAB said: “Currently, tourism firms have received support in tax, social insurance payment but they need more financial support policies in loans to deal with the difficulties.”

TAB also recommended tourism firms strongly restructure their businesses and markets after the pandemic so they could quickly return to stable development.

TAB said from the beginning of 2020, the tourism industry has been seriously damaged by the impact of the pandemic. The losses have been estimated at up to US$7 billion. — VNS

Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?

Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?

Vietnamese will be the first to travel after the pandemic ends, and if there are attractive demand stimulus programs, the market will need only several months to recover, experts say.

Int’l arrivals likely to drop by 80 percent in 2020: VN tourism administration

Int’l arrivals likely to drop by 80 percent in 2020: VN tourism administration

Vietnam is forecast to witness a 80-pecent drop in the number of foreign tourists visiting the country in 2020 if the COVID-19 pandemic is not controlled by the end of the year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

 
 

Other News

.
Herring salad, from sea to table
Herring salad, from sea to table
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

Watching the sun come up as you stroll down a beach is no doubt a great experience.

Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

The Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh announced on April 22 that commercial flights at the airport could be resumed in early May.

Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?
Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese will be the first to travel after the pandemic ends, and if there are attractive demand stimulus programs, the market will need only several months to recover, experts say.

Int’l arrivals likely to drop by 80 percent in 2020: VN tourism administration
Int’l arrivals likely to drop by 80 percent in 2020: VN tourism administration
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to witness a 80-pecent drop in the number of foreign tourists visiting the country in 2020 if the COVID-19 pandemic is not controlled by the end of the year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Fine dining restaurants struggle to overcome hard time
Fine dining restaurants struggle to overcome hard time
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Some top fine dining restaurants in upscale hotels in HCM City are now struggling to overcome hard time by offering delivery and takeaway amid the social distancing campaign.

The beauty of Cua Tung beach
The beauty of Cua Tung beach
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Located in Vinh Linh district in the central province of Quang Tri, Cua Tung beach has sparkling blue water, silky sand and it is touched by soft breezes throughout the year.

Delicacies delivered to sooth gourmands amid pandemic
Delicacies delivered to sooth gourmands amid pandemic
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Staying at home doesn't mean that you can't treat yourself to delicious things. Here's Minh Thu's list of Vietnamese traditional cuisine, Western delicacies, vegan dishes and low-carb therapy all available for delivery.

Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring
Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

During late spring, “hoa bun” (crateva nurvala flowers) bloom brilliantly on several streets in the capital city of Hanoi, especially in Dinh Thon Village, Nam Tu Liem District.

Sampling delicacies at Hoi An market
Sampling delicacies at Hoi An market
TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

In reply to my friends’ question on which is the first place to go to and the first dish to taste after the social distancing period, I admit that I will immediately run to Hoi An market to order a big bowl of ‘mi Quang’ noodles

Flight prices on the rise as outbreak situation improves
Flight prices on the rise as outbreak situation improves
TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

Air ticket prices have increased recently as the fight against Covid-19 has shown positive signs and demand is still higher than supply.

Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

Foreigners can now experience the next best thing to a holiday in Vietnam via an online tool called “Stay at Home with Vietnam”, which was launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board.

Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Pink shower blossoms (O moi in Vietnamese) are dubbed by locals as ‘Southwestern region’s cherry blossoms’. They are mainly seen in Phu Tan, Long Xuyen and Thoai Son districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang has been ranked amongst the 28 most stunning bridges around the world by Insider, a leading US news site.

Air tickets poised to endure yet another price rise
Air tickets poised to endure yet another price rise
TRAVELicon  20/04/2020 

Several of Vietnam's airlines have announced that airfares are set to see a three to five fold increase in terms of price in comparison to their current value, with the new price policy coming into force as of April 19.

Café in Da Lat offers scenic views, peace and quiet
Café in Da Lat offers scenic views, peace and quiet
TRAVELicon  20/04/2020 

For people seeking peace and quiet as well as stunning vistas, Kong Cafe is one of the best places in Da Lat.

Hanoi’s Fried Spring Roll
Hanoi’s Fried Spring Roll
TRAVELicon  20/04/2020 

Each spring roll is a combination of delicious flavors combined with fresh ingredients. It’s also one of Vietnamese best dishes.

Try grilled bananas dipped in coconut milk in Mekong Delta
Try grilled bananas dipped in coconut milk in Mekong Delta
TRAVELicon  19/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta provinces are famous for many special foods, and one of them is grilled banana dipped in coconut milk.

Pagoda in Hue offers serenity
Pagoda in Hue offers serenity
TRAVELicon  19/04/2020 

The central city of Hue is famed for its ancient palaces, mausoleums, pagodas and temples, and one of the most impressive destinations in the former imperial capital is Huyen Khong Son Thuong Pagoda.

Think you know all about vermicelli? Bun quay will make you think again
Think you know all about vermicelli? Bun quay will make you think again
TRAVELicon  19/04/2020 

I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be unable to satisfy my cravings for Vietnamese food in my home country.

Passenger ship service to Phu Quoc resumed
Passenger ship service to Phu Quoc resumed
TRAVELicon  18/04/2020 

Authorities of the southern province of Kien Giang have agreed on the resumption of some transportation services, including ferries to Phu Quoc Island.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 