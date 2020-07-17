Mu Cang Chai appears picturesque through lens of foreign photographers

The terraced fields of Mu Cang Chai district in Yen Bai Province serve as great inspiration for local photographers whilst also winning the hearts of many foreigners, so let’s take a closer look at photos taken by travelers to the region.

The terraced rice fields of Lao Chai commune in Mu Cang Chai district are an impressive site for tourists. (Photo: Chanwit Whanse / 500px.com)

An ethnic H’Mong mother and daughter begin their work in the fields early in the morning. (Photo: Sirisak Baokaew / 500px.com)

A small house situated amid the area’s terraced fields. (Photo: Sasin Tipchai / 500px.com)

The vivid colours of the terraced fields are snapped by a foreign photographer. (Photo: Sasin Tipchai / 500px.com)

Mu Cang Chai district as seen at sunset. (Photo: Nutkamol Komolvanich / 500px.com)

Local people are kept busy with work during the harvest season. (Photo: Nutthavood Punpeng / 500px.com)

A view of green fields sloping down a hill (Photo: Bill Vorasate / 500px.com)

Mountainous areas as seen as dawn breaks. (Photo: Chanwit Whanset / 500px.com)

Mu Cang Chai district is home to beautiful terraced fields. (Photo: Nutthavood Punpeng / 500px.com)

Mist begins to cover the mountainous area early in the morning. (Photo: Chanwit Whanset / 500px.com)

Local rice paddies have become popular check-in destinations for visitors to the area. (Photo: Dale Johnson / 500px.com)

The colours of the rice fields transform from emerald green in late spring and summer to golden yellow moving into October when the rice starts to ripen. (Photo: Jarmila / 500px.com)

The terraced rice fields appear at their most beautiful during the months of April and May, as well as in September and October, each year. (Photo: Sutipond Somnam / 500px.com)

