Museum of Ethnology offers free admission on Int’l Museum Day

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology is set to offer visitors free admission on May 17 ahead of celebrations to mark International Museum Day that falls on May 18.

In order to commemorate International Museum Day, the International Council of Museums (ICOM) has encouraged museums worldwide to take strides towards achieving the goal of “Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion”.

In line with the theme, the ICOM hopes to inspire museums to come together to create a common connection between traditions and the future.

As a way of marking the occasion, the Vietnamese museum will be active in introducing a number of collections to visitors, promoting their social media platforms, and introducing aspects of traditional cultural heritage to members of the public.

Moreover, the museum is poised to select an array of exhibition spaces to host artifacts which can then be showcased via social media networks. This will be done whilst a museum guide introduces artifacts to the public by video.

Most notably, researchers are expected to share interesting insights and stories relating to the artifacts, all for the purpose of helping the public gain a greater understanding of the country’s traditional cultural heritage. VOV