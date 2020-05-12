Museum of Ethnology to provide free access

The Museum of Ethnology will open for free on Sunday to celebrate International Museum Day (May 18) giving some activities to help visitors understand more about Vietnamese ethnic culture.

The Museum of Ethnology, located on Nguyen Van Huyen Street, attracts many foreign visitors. — Photo courtesy of the museum

It’s a response to the International Council of Museums (ICOM)’s campaign entitled Museum for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion.

Some contents and exhibitions featuring traditions, customs, lifestyles and handicrafts of ethnic groups have been digitalised and will be streamed on the occasion. Visitors will have a chance to find information and stories behind the artefacts online.



Through the activities, the museum wants to inspire other museums to create a connection between the present and the past. VNS