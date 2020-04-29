Must-see destinations re-open for national holidays

With a number of the country’s most famous tourist spots re-opening following the social distancing order being lifted, here are some suggestions of destinations that visitors should not miss out on during the May Day holiday.

The Ba Na Hills tourism complex situated in Da Nang is in operation once more. Pictured is the Golden Bridge, a tourist hotspot that is located within the complex. (Photo: VOV)

Accommodation, food, and beverage services are permitted although guests must maintain a two-metre distance from one another. In addition, some of the site’s other entertainment services are still suspended. (Photo: VOV)

Business outlets on Pho Tay, known as West street in English, in coastal Nha Trang city have come back to work after the end of social distancing. (Photo: Zing)

Sightseeing spots in Khanh Hoa province re-open from April 27. (Photo: Zing)

Authorities request that guests follow medical advice throughout their visit to protect their health and that of the local community. (Photo: Zing)

Located in Nha Trang, Ponagar Tower is a must-see destination. When visiting the site, guests must use hand sanitiser before entering. (Photo: Zing)

Da Lat city in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong remains a popular place despite falling quiet for three weeks during social distancing. The night market serves as an ideal destination for visitors. (Photo: Zing)

The alluring smell of food stalls attracts customers, with grilled meat proving to be a favourite. (Photo: Zing)

Lululola Coffee shop provides a great spot for visitors to enjoy a view of the whole of Da Lat from high above. It has quickly re-emerged as a check-in spot following the lifting of the social distancing order. (Photo: Zing)

Visitors return to pose for snaps at Da Lat railway station once more. (Photo: Bao Lam Dong)

