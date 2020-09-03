Must-try street food options during a day trip to Kien Giang

Visitors to Kien Giang often leave with a great impression of the locality due to its fabulous culture, the friendliness of local people, its shopping options, and range of street food.

Let’s tour the city for the day and sample some of the delicious street food on offer:

Bún cá, or rice noodle soup with grilled fish, is a one of the most popular dishes in Kien Giang province. Visitors can enjoy tasting the famous street food on Mac Cuu road in Rach Gia city.

Bánh ống lá dứa, or steamed coconut cake, is a specialty that is local of the southern region. The dish can easily be found in Ha Tien town, with the cake being steamed very quickly, typically for just one minute.

Traditionally, steamed coconut cake is produced using glutinous rice flour, coconut, and pineapple leaves.

Sesame is also added to give the cake more flavour.

Bún kèn, or traditional noodle soup, can be found on 30/4 road in Duong Dong town of Phu Quoc island, with the dish being a good suggestion for tourists. This unique dish is made from dried shredded fish, coconut milk, and curry powder.

Xôi Xiêm, or Siam sticky rice, originates from Thailand and contains key ingredients such as mango, coconut, durian, and coconut milk.

This type of sticky rice can be discovered on Tran Hau street in Ha Tien town of Kien Giang province.

