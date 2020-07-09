Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/07/2020 21:49:24 (GMT +7)
Nam Du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people

10/07/2020    20:25 GMT+7

Located in Kien Hai district, Kien Giang province, Nam Du archipelago has emerged as an increasingly popular attraction among visitors due to the area’s tranquil and peaceful scenery, in addition to its array of local fresh seafood.

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 1

Nam Du archipelago consists of 21 small islands in total that are split between the communes of An Son and Nam Du.

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 2

Nam Du archipelago can be found situated 83km from Rach Gia city in Kien Giang province. In order to reach the archipelago, visitors must purchase a ticket for a high-speed boat that operates twice a day at 8:15am and 12:15am from Rach Gia pier. A single boat trip takes two hours and costs passengers VND210.000.

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 3

Approximately 6,000 people live throughout Nam Du archipelago, with many residents on the islands earning a living by going fishing and providing tourism services to guests.

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 4

Bai Men can be considered the most beautiful beach on Cu Tron island in Nam Du archipelago.

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 5

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 6

A hidden beach on Hon Mau, also known as Mau island, with a vast forest in the background.

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 7

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 8

A homestay service on Hon Dau, also known as Dau island, is equipped with small and elegant tents to serve customers.

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 9

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 10

Nam Du archipelago can be considered an ideal location to host family reunions or gatherings with friends as the collection of islands is home to many beautiful locations that are perfect places to snap selfies.

 
nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 11

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 12

A glimpse of the tranquil and peaceful natural scenery seen throughout Nam Du archipelago

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 13

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 14

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 15

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 16

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 17

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 18

Visitors are able to view the skeleton of a giant fish that is featured in Dinh Nam Hai Ngu Than temple.

nam du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people hinh 19

An array of unmissable fresh seafood can be found on offer at restaurants across Nam Du archipelago.

VOV

 
 

