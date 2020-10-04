Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/10/2020 10:51:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

National parks ideal for weekend getaways

04/10/2020    10:36 GMT+7

If you want to temporarily leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy fresh air in forests, national parks not very far from HCMC may be venues of choice

Bu Gia Map, Nam Cat Tien and Lo Go-Xa Mat are among the national parks recommended for travelers for that purpose.

National parks ideal for weekend getaways

An observation tower in Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park

Bu Gia Map National Park

The national park in Binh Phuoc Province, around 200 kilometers from HCMC, covers more than 26,000 hectares. Among this area are 21,316 hectares of natural forest which is home to 724 species of plants and 473 animals comprising rare or threatened species.

In Bu Gia Map, travelers can experience trekking routes through Dac Mai Cascade, S’tieng ethnic people’s village, Dak Ka Stream, Luu Ly Cascade, Dak Bo Cascade, etc. The trekking tours give tourists a chance to immerse themselves in nature, enjoy the beauty of cascades and learn more about local life.

There are two roads leading to the national park. Travelers can follow a ring road along the Dak Huyt River which is known as a natural border between Vietnam and Cambodia. They may choose as well another road via Dak Nong Province.

The trip offers several excited activities, such as catching fishes, swimming in Dak Ka Stream, Luu Ly and Dak Bo cascades and camping at night. Moreover, they should try local specialties whose main ingredients are fishes caught from streams and wild vegetables found in forests.

In November, paths in the national park are covered with wild sun flowers.

Nam Cat Tien National Park

 

Around 150 kilometers from HCMC, the 700-square-kilometer national park stretches across Dong Nai, Lam Dong and Binh Phuoc provinces. More than 60 species of orchid and 40 rare animals living in Nam Cat Tien have been listed in the Red Book. The national park itself is  an UNSESCO-recognized World Biosphere Reserve.

Tourists can explore the national park on foot or by bike.

Bau Sau (Crocodile Lake) in Nam Cat Tien National Park is where tourists can admire crocodiles and birds. The biosphere reserve also features Dao Tien (Fairy Island) which is in fact an area fenced to protect rare animals and plants, and a bear rescue station taking care bears that are found injured in the forest.

The national park offers a service that allows tourists to observe animals at night. The best time to see animals hunting is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Moroeover, tourists should visit Ta Lai to know about local life of Ma, S’tieng and Tay ethnic groups and try local specialties. Those who want to stay overnight can set up camp in the forest or book eco motels nearby.

Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park

The national park, about 150 kilometers from HCMC, spreads on more than 16,000 hectares in Tay Ninh Province. Its geographical location, height of land and hydrological regime are greatly affected by Vam Co Dong River’s flow and significantly contribute to the local vegetation. Scientists believe in the national parks are semi-deciduous forests, lowland deciduous forests, evergreen forests and melaleuca forests.

The national park is home to rare animals like langurs, white-chested bears, Asian openbill storks, Alexandrine parrots and Sarus cranes. Walking in the forest to enjoy the fresh air, taking a boat trip on rivers and catching mussels are experiences that travelers should not miss. Last but not least, tourists can take pleasure in a tour which takes them to historical relics deep in the forest or a tour of Da Ha Stream where a ranger will teach them forest survival skills.


SGT

Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink

Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink

The Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap has 13 bird species that are facing the danger of extinction and need urgent protection, according to park authorities.

 
 

Other News

.
Southeastern localities join hands over tourism stimulus program
Southeastern localities join hands over tourism stimulus program
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

HCMC and the six provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh have signed an agreement to introduce a tourism stimulus program, as the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control in Vietnam.

An old eye of the sea
An old eye of the sea
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Tien Sa is a 120-year-old lighthouse constructed in the French colonial period. The lighthouse in the central coast city of Danang is a place where tourists can have panoramic views of Danang, Hue and even the entire Quang Nam Province from above.

National treasures in Thien Mu pagoda
National treasures in Thien Mu pagoda
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

The Great Bell and "Ngu kien Thien Mu Tu" stele in Thien Mu pagoda in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue were recognized as the Vietnam National Treasure in 2013 and 2020, respectively.

Bach Ma Temple - One of four sacred guarding temples of Hanoi
Bach Ma Temple - One of four sacred guarding temples of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Bach Ma Temple, located at 76 Hang Buom Street in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, is the oldest temple in the capital city.

HCM City plans more pedestrian streets
HCM City plans more pedestrian streets
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

HCM City Department of Transport has proposed opening five more pedestrian streets in the city centre area.

Finding tranquility in the clouds
Finding tranquility in the clouds
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

Have you ever wanted to visit Sa Pa or Mu Cang Chai but were worried they'd be too crowded?

Singapore opens door for Vietnamese, Australian visitors
Singapore opens door for Vietnamese, Australian visitors
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

Singapore will lift border restrictions for visitors from Vietnam and Australia, excluding Victoria state, from October 8.

Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) plans to put ‘Du Lich Viet Nam An Toan’ (Travel Vietnam Safely) app into use in 10 days, which will help travelers feel more secure about their trips.

Vietnamese food: Water fern cake
Vietnamese food: Water fern cake
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

Bánh bèo is one of the most famous rice cake dishes in Hue, well loved for its soft, slightly chewy texture and its flavourful topping of shredded shrimp and pork crackling.

Exploring HCM City tunnels proposed as world heritage
Exploring HCM City tunnels proposed as world heritage
TRAVELicon  01/10/2020 

The American War period Vietnamese revolutionary resistance base at the Cu Chi Tunnels, located in the suburbs of present-day HCM City, has been recommended as a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site.

National Geographic UK feature image of cafe apartments of HCM City
National Geographic UK feature image of cafe apartments of HCM City
TRAVELicon  01/10/2020 

A photo of an apartment block on Nguyen Hue street in Ho Chi Minh City at night has been featured on Facebook by the photo-sharing community of National Geographic UK, 

Banh bac reflects Giang Xa villagers’ soul and culture
Banh bac reflects Giang Xa villagers’ soul and culture
TRAVELicon  01/10/2020 

Giang Xa Village in Hanoi's Hoai duc District is famous for the delightful bánh bác (fried cake made from sticky rice, gấc fruit and green bean), a delicacy which has existed for more than a hundred years.

Unique tours attract more tourists
Unique tours attract more tourists
TRAVELicon  30/09/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has been largely brought under control and tourism activities have begun to attract more tourists. 

Saigon River tour
Saigon River tour
TRAVELicon  30/09/2020 

Follow this group of tourists who enjoy a boat trip along the Saigon River

Vietnam expected to lose nearly 14 million international arrivals
Vietnam expected to lose nearly 14 million international arrivals
TRAVELicon  29/09/2020 

The nation is forecast to lose from 13.5 to 14 million tourists this year compared with 2019, though the Government has resumed some international flights to help sustain economic activities.

Tourists can discover nation through latest Vietnam Travel Atlas
Tourists can discover nation through latest Vietnam Travel Atlas
TRAVELicon  29/09/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has republished the Vietnam Travel Atlas in an effort to assist travelers to learn more about the nation’s tourism industry.

Japan to lift entry restrictions for Vietnamese travelers
Japan to lift entry restrictions for Vietnamese travelers
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

The Japanese Government has recently stated that it will reopen its borders to citizens of 10 countries and territories, including Australia, New Zealand, and Vietnam, starting from October 1.

Hoi An listed among Top 10 best Asian cities to visit this year
Hoi An listed among Top 10 best Asian cities to visit this year
TRAVELicon  29/09/2020 

Hoi An in the central Vietnamese province of Quang Nam has been named among the Top 10 best cities to visit in Asia this year, as announced by travel website Pretty Wild World.

What to eat with US$4.3 in downtown Hanoi
What to eat with US$4.3 in downtown Hanoi
TRAVELicon  29/09/2020 

Below is a list of quality restaurants offering food for less than VND100,000 (US$ 4.3) per person in the busiest central districts of the capital city of Hanoi. Prices may vary depending on restaurants.

A popular version of the Delta’s rice vermicelli soup
A popular version of the Delta’s rice vermicelli soup
TRAVELicon  29/09/2020 

Rice vermicelli noodle soup, or bun nuoc leo in Vietnamese, is well known throughout the Mekong Delta’s provinces.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 