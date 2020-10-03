National treasures in Thien Mu pagoda

The Great Bell in Thien Mu pagoda (the central province of Thua Thien-Hue) is an important Buddhist utensil cast in 1710 by order of Lord Nguyen Phuc Chu (1691-1725) - whose religious name was Hung Long, the 30th generation of the Ts’ao Tung sect to donate to the Buddha (Photo: VNA)

Patterns and decorative motifs on the bell body are carved sophisticatedly with the symbolic images of three major thoughts of East Asia including Buddhism, Confucianism and Taoism (Photo: VNA)