National treasures in Thien Mu pagoda

The Great Bell and "Ngu kien Thien Mu Tu" stele in Thien Mu pagoda in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue were recognized as the Vietnam National Treasure in 2013 and 2020, respectively.
The Great Bell in Thien Mu pagoda (the central province of Thua Thien-Hue) is an important Buddhist utensil cast in 1710 by order of Lord Nguyen Phuc Chu (1691-1725) - whose religious name was Hung Long, the 30th generation of the Ts’ao Tung sect to donate to the Buddha (Photo: VNA)
Patterns and decorative motifs on the bell body are carved sophisticatedly with the symbolic images of three major thoughts of East Asia including Buddhism, Confucianism and Taoism (Photo: VNA)
The Great Bell was recognised as the Vietnam National Treasure in 2013 (Photo: VNA)
Hexagon house where the Great Bell is placed (Photo: VNA)
Phuoc Duyen tower between two hexagon houses where the two national treasures are placed (Photo: VNA)
Phuoc Duyen tower between two hexagon houses where the two national treasures are placed (Photo: VNA)
Hexagon house where 'Ngu kien Thien Mu Tu' stele is placed (Photo: VNA)
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code