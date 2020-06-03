Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/06/2020 13:30:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long

 
 
03/06/2020    12:20 GMT+7

A VND2 trillion (USD86.95 million) nature conservation and eco-tourist site is expected to take shape in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long Bay.

A VND2 trillion (USD86.95 million) nature conservation and eco-tourist site is expected to take shape in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long Bay.

The Safari Ha Long project will cover a total area of 1,135 hectares in the four Ha Long City wards of Vu Oai, Hoa Binh, Ky Thuong and Dong Lam. It will include a Safari park, nature conservation areas, resorts and a cable cars system.

Chairman of the provincial people’s committee Nguyen Xuan Ky said that the project would create a special forestry tourism product for Quang Ninh which mostly boasts sea tourism.

This is also hoped to spur the eco-social development of the north of Ha Long City after being merged with Uong Bi City’s Hoanh Bo District.

Ky urged local relevant agencies to co-operate with the project investor, VinGroup, to start the project in the fourth quarter of this year. Laodong/Dtinews

Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored

Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored

Gaia Nature Conservation has planted 4,500 trees in the Xuan Lien Nature Reserve in the north central province of Thanh Hoa to mark World Planting Day on March 21.

 
Ha Long Carnival slated for September if COVID-19 under control

Ha Long Carnival slated for September if COVID-19 under control

The Ha Long Carnival and the 2020 Ha Long - Quang Ninh Tourism Week will take place on Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) holiday if the COVID-19 is brought under control, announced the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee.

 
 

Other News

.
Land of sublimity
Land of sublimity
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Early rains have relieved the scorching summer heat on That Son, also known as Bay Nui (seven mountains), a range of small mountains located in Tri Ton and Tinh Bien districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. 

Tra Su cajuput forest in summer
Tra Su cajuput forest in summer
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

If you have yet to visit Tra Su cajuput forest in the flooding season, you should do it in summer, when sudden rains start to ease the dry weather. 

Vietnam’s tourism defrosts after Covid-19
Vietnam’s tourism defrosts after Covid-19
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam is coming back to normal after the lifting of the social distancing policy. It’s now time for the tourism industry to defrost after four frozen months.

Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa
Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

A rose valley belonging to the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in the town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has been recognised as the largest of its kind nationwide by Guinness Records Vietnam.

Visit Kon Tum to try ant-fish salad - exclusive dish of Ro Mam ethnic
Visit Kon Tum to try ant-fish salad - exclusive dish of Ro Mam ethnic
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

Ant-fish salad of Ro Mam, one of the five smallest ethnic minority groups in Vietnam, has been going on for hundreds of years.

Japan, Philippines, South Korea plan to reopen borders to Vietnam
Japan, Philippines, South Korea plan to reopen borders to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Airlines of Japan, the Philippines and South Korea plan to resume international flights to Vietnam as the pandemic is deemed to subside in the country that has reported no deaths of Covid-19.

Da Lat expected to become heritage city
Da Lat expected to become heritage city
TRAVELicon  02/06/2020 

Da Lat is home of many the 19th Century European architectures, including thousands of villas and popular destinations of Da Lat Pedagogy College, Da Lat Railway Station, the St. Nicolas Cathedral (the Rooster Church), the Palace 1,2,3.

PM calls for launch of tourism development fund
PM calls for launch of tourism development fund
TRAVELicon  02/06/2020 

To fuel the recovery of tourism, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the ministries of finance and tourism to put in place a tourism development fund to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic resume normal operations.

Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds
Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds
PHOTOSicon  02/06/2020 

Each spring and summer marks the arrival of groups of visitors to the cultural town of Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai as new arrivals seek to snap beautiful photos of the town amid cloudy conditions.

Vietnam's doors still closed to inbound travelers
Vietnam's doors still closed to inbound travelers
TRAVELicon  02/06/2020 

The government has released Resolution No 79/NQ-CP on granting e-visas to citizens from 80 countries, which will take effect on July 1. However, this doesn’t mean that Vietnam will open its doors to foreign travelers on July 1.

Vietnam’s tourism strives to bounce back
Vietnam’s tourism strives to bounce back
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

The tourism sector is making concerted efforts to recover after a stagnant stage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on promoting domestic travel while preparing to welcome foreign arrivals.

When to restart international flights still undecided
When to restart international flights still undecided
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

Vietnam’s national aviation authority is still undecided over the exact date for the reopening of international commercial air routes,

Tourism services reopen at destinations in central region
Tourism services reopen at destinations in central region
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

Tourism services at popular destinations in the ancient town of Hoi An will open from today after being closed for two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Da Lat promotes adventure tours with groups of 15 or fewer
Da Lat promotes adventure tours with groups of 15 or fewer
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

Adventure tours with small numbers of people have been trending recently in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Central provinces join hands to stimulate tourism
Central provinces join hands to stimulate tourism
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

At the signing ceremony on tourism development cooperation held on May 30, leaders of Thua Thien-Hue, Danang and Quang Nam agreed that cooperation is very essential.

The horn shell in Mekong River Delta
The horn shell in Mekong River Delta
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

The horn shell, also known as the mud creeper, are commonly found in mangrove forests. These are found on tree trunks, feeding on algae or organic detritus.

Travel firms resume operation, design tours for young clients
Travel firms resume operation, design tours for young clients
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

Specializing in outbound tours for young clients, IGo is now considering launching domestic tours after two months of ‘hibernation’ because of Covid-19.

Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake
Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake
VIDEOicon  01/06/2020 

No trip to Hanoi is complete without a visit to the city's iconic West Lake. But have you tried one of its traditional delicacies? These crispy shrimp cakes are the perfect complement to a day by the water's edge.

Japan mulls easing entry ban on four countries, including Vietnam
Japan mulls easing entry ban on four countries, including Vietnam
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

Japan is considering easing the entry ban on Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand in the first relaxation of travel restrictions that were imposed due to the spread of the new coronavirus, government sources said.

Summer time in Ta Van - Lao Chai valley wows travellers
Summer time in Ta Van - Lao Chai valley wows travellers
PHOTOSicon  31/05/2020 

Distinct from the hustle and bustle town of Sapa, the Ta Van - Lao Chai valley is a peaceful and gentle place for travellers who love to explore nature as well as the life of the highland people.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 