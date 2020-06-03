Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long

A VND2 trillion (USD86.95 million) nature conservation and eco-tourist site is expected to take shape in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long Bay.

The Safari Ha Long project will cover a total area of 1,135 hectares in the four Ha Long City wards of Vu Oai, Hoa Binh, Ky Thuong and Dong Lam. It will include a Safari park, nature conservation areas, resorts and a cable cars system.



Chairman of the provincial people’s committee Nguyen Xuan Ky said that the project would create a special forestry tourism product for Quang Ninh which mostly boasts sea tourism.



This is also hoped to spur the eco-social development of the north of Ha Long City after being merged with Uong Bi City’s Hoanh Bo District.



Ky urged local relevant agencies to co-operate with the project investor, VinGroup, to start the project in the fourth quarter of this year. Laodong/Dtinews

