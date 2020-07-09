Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
New photo contest launched to promote Vietnamese tourism

10/07/2020    16:08 GMT+7

A photo contest focusing on landscapes and culture has kicked off with the aim to promote Vietnamese tourism.

Making Incense, a photo by Nguyen Khanh, published inNational Geographic Magazine in 2017 and Spectacle in 2018. — Photo courtesy of the artist

Titled Journey, the contest, hosted by the Jillian Perfume brand, asks participants to send photos and stories of their trips throughout the country to the website https://journeys.jillianperfume.com. All entrants will receive a set of Jillian Perfume.

The jury includes National Geographic photographer Tran Tuan Viet, photojournalist Nguyen Khanh and Yumi Duong from Jillian Perfume.

With the slogan “A journey of capturing life fragrances”, the contest launched earlier this month has attracted many young travellers, according to Duong.

 

“With clear criteria and attractive prizes, the contest drew many participants. We expect that it will help promote Vietnamese tourism.”

“Through the contest, we want to find a young representative who can tell inspiring stories of travelling and introduce images of Vietnamese tourism to the world,” she said.

Fifty photos will go to the final round to compete for the top prize which is worth VND30 million.

The result will be announced on July 25 and the award ceremony and photo exhibition will take place on July 31. — VNS

 
 

