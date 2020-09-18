Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people

19/09/2020    13:03 GMT+7

Nhan Tower, known to the locals simply as Cham Tower, is located on a hilltop near Nhan Mountain, on the northern bank of the Da Rang River in Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province.

Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people

Art performances are held weekly on Saturday at Nhan Tower. Photos: VNA

Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people
Young women in traditional costume of Cham ethnic people perform their folk songs at Nhan Tower.
Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people

Nhan Tower, known to the locals simply as Cham Tower, is located on a hilltop near Nhan Mountain, on the northern bank of the Da Rang River in Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province.

Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people
The tower was recognized by the Ministry of Culture and Information (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism at present) as a national art – architectural relic on November, 16, 1988. With unique architecture, Nhan Tower is one of biggest towers of the Cham people.
Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people

Stone statues are exhibited in the tower. Photos: VNA

Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people
A restored shiva statue at Nhan Tower.
Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people

Thien Y A Na goddess is worshipped inside the tower.

Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people
Appearing through the ancient trees, Nhan Tower makes everyone want to discover it when they first arrive.
 
Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people

Nhan Tower is a landmark of Cham culture.

Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people
Nhan Tower looks stunning at night. Photos: VNA

VNA 

