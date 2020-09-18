Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people

Nhan Tower, known to the locals simply as Cham Tower, is located on a hilltop near Nhan Mountain, on the northern bank of the Da Rang River in Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province.
Art performances are held weekly on Saturday at Nhan Tower. Photos: VNA
|Young women in traditional costume of Cham ethnic people perform their folk songs at Nhan Tower.
Nhan Tower, known to the locals simply as Cham Tower, is located on a hilltop near Nhan Mountain, on the northern bank of the Da Rang River in Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province.
|The tower was recognized by the Ministry of Culture and Information (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism at present) as a national art – architectural relic on November, 16, 1988. With unique architecture, Nhan Tower is one of biggest towers of the Cham people.
Stone statues are exhibited in the tower. Photos: VNA
|A restored shiva statue at Nhan Tower.
Thien Y A Na goddess is worshipped inside the tower.
|Appearing through the ancient trees, Nhan Tower makes everyone want to discover it when they first arrive.
Nhan Tower is a landmark of Cham culture.
|Nhan Tower looks stunning at night. Photos: VNA
VNA
Aside from beautiful beaches, Phu Yen Province also boasts tourist spots that may offer travelers interesting cultural values.
The movie “I see yellow flowers on green grass” catapulted the central coast province of Phu Yen to fame.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code