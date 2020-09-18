Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people

Nhan Tower, known to the locals simply as Cham Tower, is located on a hilltop near Nhan Mountain, on the northern bank of the Da Rang River in Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province. The tower was recognized by the Ministry of Culture and Information (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism at present) as a national art – architectural relic on November, 16, 1988. With unique architecture, Nhan Tower is one of biggest towers of the Cham people.