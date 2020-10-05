Night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison

Another night tour of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison has made debut, taking visitors on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.
The tours tell the story of the prison, once called 'hell on earth'. Photos: VNA
The journey backwards in time takes visitors through the main gate to dark cells, a tropical almond tree, a guillotine, a monument, and blocks for male prisoners, female prisoners, and political prisoners.
Hoa Lo Prison was named after the coal-fired stoves once sold on the surrounding streets and was built by the French and opened in 1896 to jail anti-French revolutionaries.
